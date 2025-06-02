Preston charity highlights work of volunteer Chris

Preston-based charity Caritas Care is proud to join the national celebration of Volunteers’ Week, running from June 2-8, by recognising and thanking the everyday heroes who give their time to make a difference in the local community.

Volunteers’ Week, now in its 41st year, is an annual opportunity to thank the millions of people across the UK who volunteer and to recognise the impact they make. At Caritas Care, volunteers are a vital part of the charity’s work supporting children, families and adults through fostering, adoption, learning disability services, and community-based initiatives.

This year Caritas Care is focusing on telling the stories of local volunteers to highlight the life-changing impact of giving your time. One of those stories is Chris, who volunteers at Plungington Community Centre’s Café and Food Club and whose journey shows just how powerful volunteering can be.

Chris began volunteering three years ago after coming out of rehab and moving into supported housing in Preston.

Chris Morley, volunteer at Plungington Community Centre

“I had no direction,” he said. “I needed something to do with my time. When you’ve been in addiction and get clean, you do feel like you should be giving something back.”

Chris now volunteers in the Community Centre café twice a week and helps run the Friday food club.

“It’s not just about food, it’s about giving people a chance, like I was given,” he said. “Volunteering gave me an anchor. I’ve made friends here. It’s given me a connection to the community.”

Volunteering has helped Chris rebuild his confidence and feel part of something bigger.

“I used to struggle with being around people, but now I’ve got a routine, I feel useful, and I enjoy helping others, especially new volunteers who are finding their feet like I did.”

His message to anyone in Preston thinking about volunteering is simple:

“Just go for it. You’ve got nothing to lose. If it works out, it can give you purpose, routine, and community. And you’ll meet great people along the way.”

Ben Clayton, Plungington Community Manager at Caritas Care, said:

“Volunteers’ Week is a chance to recognise and give our thanks to the incredible people who give up their time to support our work, especially here at our Community Centre in Preston. Volunteers like Chris bring heart, hope and community spirit to everything we do. They’re not only helping others, they’re often transforming their own lives too.”

Volunteers’ Week is led by the UK Volunteering Forum, which includes the NCVO, Volunteer Scotland, WCVA and Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland.

To find out more about volunteering opportunities in Preston with Caritas Care, visit: www.caritascare.org.uk or call 01772 732313