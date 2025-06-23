Preston-based The Napthens Foundation announces partnership with NSPCC

The Napthens Foundation is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children). This collaboration aims to support the NSPCC's vital work in protecting children and preventing abuse across the UK.

With a goal to raise £7,000 over the next 12 months, the Napthens Foundation will provide the NSPCC with much-needed funding for their excellent work in the North West region.

This includes support for their “Look Say Sing Play” initiative, which aids new parents in building strong bonds with their babies across Merseyside.

Nicola Mason, head of people and operations comments on the partnership saying: “We are so proud to partner with the NSPCC, uniting around a shared commitment to social justice and opportunity.

“By supporting the NSPCC’s vital work with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, we’re not only helping to provide stability and hope, but also working to break down the barriers that stop young people from disadvantaged backgrounds from accessing careers in law and other professions.

“This partnership reflects The Napthens Foundation core values of fairness, collaboration, and community impact. We can’t wait to start our fundraising activities and bring colleagues together from across the firm.”

Fay Purves, NSPCC’s corporate partnerships manager, said: “We are delighted The Napthens Foundation have chosen to partner with the NSPCC.

“We are so excited to be working together to raise vital funds to help keep children and young people safe. Thank you to everyone at The Napthens Foundation for all your support, we are so grateful.”

The Napthens Foundation will support the charity through donations, event organisation and fundraising. The first two fundraising events will see colleagues from the across firm taking part in the Morecambe Bay Childhood Challenge on 21st June, with trainees at the firm tackling the Preston Guild Wheel Walk on 19th July.

The partnership isn’t just about money though, the Napthens Group also provides its people with one volunteering day per year through which they can share their professional skills and experience to support the NSPCC in solving problems or aiding project work, or for those who are able to commit their time on a longer term basis, provide support to young people in need as a fully trained Childline volunteer.