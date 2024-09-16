Prestigious double award joy for Holgates Holiday Parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading holiday park in Lancashire is celebrating winning a coveted VisitEngland ROSE award in recognition of its excellent customer service. Holgates Holiday Park’s Netherbeck site, near Carnforth in Lancashire, has scooped the award – one of just 100 granted to holiday businesses nationally. It's a double celebration for the Holgates Family Group which is a finalist in the In-Cumbria Business Awards too.

The group, which owns ten holiday parks in Lancashire and Cumbria, has been nominated in the Family Business of the Year category.

Netherbeck is one of the smallest parks in the Holgates Family Group. It’s open exclusively for holiday home ownership and has just 45 holiday homes.

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards, now in their eighth year, recognise accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors.

Park Wardens at Netherbeck - Eddie McFall and Kim Hodson Walker.

“It’s a real honour to receive the VisitEngland ROSE Award,” says Michael Holgate from Holgates Holiday Parks. “It is a huge achievement for the team at Netherbeck and testament to their hard work and dedication."

Michael adds: “It’s also a great honour to be nominated in the Family Business of the Year category of the In Cumbria Awards. Even making the shortlist is a big achievement when you look at the strength and quality of other businesses shortlisted.”

The Family Business of the Year category is judged on how the family business ethos runs through a company, success, sustainability, longevity and positive impact on community and local economy.

The In-Cumbria Business Awards 2024 take place on Friday, November 29, at Dalston Hall Hotel near Carlisle.