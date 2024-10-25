Poundstretcher Mega Halloween Giveaway this weekend across Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Poundstretcher is celebrating Halloween by giving away £10 vouchers in-store all weekend in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discount retailer is giving customers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour its stores across Lancashire are open on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. The devilishly lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio.

Store colleagues will also be joining in the Halloween-themed fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of boo-tiful outfits while younger customers will have the chance to win a host of ghoulish goodies in a special Halloween drawing competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundstretcher has hundreds of Halloween products in-store right now including a special 99p Halloween Deals range featuring everything from Zombie Fingers and Zombie Brains through to a Glow in the Dark Axe and Glow in the Dark Window Gel Stickers.

Poundstretcher Store

Bryan Finnerty, Store Manager of Poundstretcher Blackburn, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Weekend Giveaway. It has proved scarily-popular with customers when we’ve done it previously and we’re confident it will prove just as popular this coming weekend. We’re committed to delighting our customers and great giveaways such as our Mega Weekend enable us to do that and have some fun at the same time.”

Poundstretcher, which was founded in 1981, was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in April 2024. Fortress Investment Group also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.

Since then, Poundstretcher has permanently lowered the price of over one thousand products across its stores, including DIY, Household and Cleaning, Health & Beauty, and Storage. It has also introduced over five hundred branded products into its stores including Astonish, Cadburys, Coca-Cola, Felix, Listerine, Pedigree, Radox and Surf among others together with a range of market leading 99p Super Deals.