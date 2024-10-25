Poundstretcher Mega Halloween Giveaway this weekend across Lancashire
The discount retailer is giving customers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour its stores across Lancashire are open on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. The devilishly lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio.
Store colleagues will also be joining in the Halloween-themed fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of boo-tiful outfits while younger customers will have the chance to win a host of ghoulish goodies in a special Halloween drawing competition.
Poundstretcher has hundreds of Halloween products in-store right now including a special 99p Halloween Deals range featuring everything from Zombie Fingers and Zombie Brains through to a Glow in the Dark Axe and Glow in the Dark Window Gel Stickers.
Bryan Finnerty, Store Manager of Poundstretcher Blackburn, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Weekend Giveaway. It has proved scarily-popular with customers when we’ve done it previously and we’re confident it will prove just as popular this coming weekend. We’re committed to delighting our customers and great giveaways such as our Mega Weekend enable us to do that and have some fun at the same time.”
Poundstretcher, which was founded in 1981, was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in April 2024. Fortress Investment Group also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.
Since then, Poundstretcher has permanently lowered the price of over one thousand products across its stores, including DIY, Household and Cleaning, Health & Beauty, and Storage. It has also introduced over five hundred branded products into its stores including Astonish, Cadburys, Coca-Cola, Felix, Listerine, Pedigree, Radox and Surf among others together with a range of market leading 99p Super Deals.