Penwortham can’t stop talking about this 100-Year-Old’s unforgettable birthday party!

Last week, a buzz of excitement filled Penwortham Grange and Lodge as June Hambleton, a beloved resident, celebrated her 100th birthday in style. The event was made even more special by the presence of special guests: Cllr Paul Wharton-Hardman BEM, the Mayor of South Ribble, and Paul Foster, the Member of Parliament for South Ribble & Chorley Rural West, who joined residents, colleagues, and family to mark this incredible milestone.

June, who was born in 1925, has led an extraordinary life. During World War II, she proudly served in the Women’s Land Army, working on local farms to support the war effort. After the war, June took on various roles, including working as a chauffeur and even driving tractors.

A proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, June’s infectious personality and positive outlook have made her a beloved figure within the local community. Her 100th birthday celebration was a fitting tribute to her remarkable journey.

The party itself was filled with heartfelt speeches and well-wishes from June’s loved ones and friends at the home. There was live music from Phil Halliwell, plenty of dancing, laughter, a tipple or two, and of course, cake!

Colleagues and residents celebrated June!

June was presented with a special card from His Majesty the King, along with a personal letter from the House of Commons and another from the Mayor’s Office. She was showered with flowers, gifts, and an outpour of love from everyone around her.

Phil Halliwell serenaded guests with June's favourite songs from the '60s and beyond, getting everyone on their feet - residents, colleagues, and even the Mayor of South Ribble were dancing and waving glow sticks in celebration.

“Celebrating June’s 100th birthday was an absolute delight,” said Debra Banks, Home Manager at Penwortham Grange and Lodge. “Her story is one of determination, spirit, and heart, and we wanted to make sure she felt as special as she is. We all had a ball celebrating June! We wanted to say a huge thank you to Cllr Paul Wharton-Hardman and Paul Foster for joining us in making this unforgettable day that little bit more special.”

“I feel honoured to be here to celebrate this incredible milestone with June and the team at Penwortham Grange and Lodge,” said Cllr Paul Wharton-Hardman, Mayor of South Ribble. “She represents so much of what we value in our community - strength, dedication, and a love for life that’s truly contagious. June, thank you for everything you’ve done, and for reminding us all what a life well-lived really looks like. Wishing you continued happiness and good health!”

Birthday girl in her tiara, surrounded by her loved ones

Peter Hambleton, June's son, added, “A huge thank you to Jayne Farrow, Michelle Quinn, and the rest of the team at Penwortham Grange and Lodge for organising such a wonderful party for our beloved mother!"

Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home, located on Martin Field Road is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and North of England.

Organising events of this nature is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives, with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs, wants and preferences.

The home offers residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/penwortham-grange-lodge-penwortham-preston

For more information on Orchard Care Homes, please call 01423 859859. Last year, the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards, and every home in its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.