Pendle YES Hub showcases its services to Burnley MP

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan in the Activity Room with Staff and Volunteers

Staff from local youth employment service, Pendle YES Hub, recently welcomed Burnley MP, Oliver Ryan, to learn more about the services and opportunities they provide for young people in the area.

The visit provided a first-hand insight into the Hub’s impactful initiatives for local youth who are seeking employment and support, whilst allowing the MP to meet young people who have benefited directly from the Hub’s services.

During his tour, Oliver explored several of the Hub’s key facilities that play a vital role in supporting local young people. He began in the Boxing Gym, where the Box Champions programme, from Empire Fighting Chance, helps participants to build confidence and resilience through sport, before visiting the Games Room – a relaxed space used for both recreation and one-to-one sessions that help new participants feel more comfortable engaging with staff. The tour concluded with the Bike Hire Library, an initiative funded by Pendle Borough Council in partnership with Active Cycles, and offers free bike hire for up to one month, encouraging physical activity and providing a sustainable travel option for work, training, or leisure.

Oliver also met with several young people who are currently using the YES Hub, hearing first-hand how the support provided has transformed their lives. One such individual is Aaron Hipgrave-Lewis, who began to access the YES Hub in October 2023 following a referral from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Since joining, Aaron has launched a career as a musician and recently released his first EP. He now volunteers twice a week at the YES Hub, giving back by teaching guitar lessons to other young attendees.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan chatting to YES Hub staff

‘Pendle YES Hub shows the real difference local investment can make for young people. From building confidence through sport to helping them take their first steps into work, the team are transforming lives. It’s exactly the kind of community-led support this Labour government is determined to back – creating opportunity and hope across our towns.’

Burnley MP, Oliver Ryan on visiting Pendle YES Hub

The tour concluded with Oliver meeting DWP staff based at the Hub to learn more about its holistic support model – which combines wellbeing activities with practical employment guidance to help young people move closer to education, training, or work.

He also met with Youth Engagement Worker, Mehvish Ashraf, who shared her excitement on the potential of future collaboration with the MP. She said: “It was great to welcome Oliver to the YES Hub and showcase some of the services that we offer. It’s clear that Oliver cares deeply about supporting young people in accessing employment and training opportunities, so we’re really excited to see what the future holds for our relationship with him and look at different ways we can collaborate to achieve our shared mission.”

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan touring Pendle YES Hub's bike hire library

Pendle YES Hub is a one-stop-shop for Pendle’s young people ran by Active Lancashire. The service is funded by Positive Action in the Community, The Department for Work and Pensions and Pendle Borough Council, alongside a range of local partners who provide free courses, social activities, mental health support and more.

The Hub is designed to build the confidence, health and wellbeing of people aged 16 – 24, and to boost their employability through skills training and work experience. Pendle YES Hub is based at 39-41 Scotland Road, Nelson, BB9 7UT and is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 3.30pm.

More information about Pendle YES Hub can be found at: www.activelancashire.org.uk/projects/pendle-yes-hub