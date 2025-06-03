Park Group celebrates 20 years of achievement
Founding member and current Chair, Steve Rhodes, said: “We’ve achieved a lot over the last 20 years. The voluntary work done by our members has greatly helped enhance the appearance of the Park and opened-up new ways in which people can enjoy it by following the trails we have created”.
A small exhibition in the Coach House shop celebrates the group’s achievements by outlining twelve lasting improvement projects which the group has either done itself or enabled through winning grants and other assistance.
The Friends have also devised three discovery trails around the Park and drawn attention to its features in many other ways: not least through its website - www.friendsofastleypark.com
The group is always looking to recruit new members, there is a wide range of roles available. Why not take up the chance to get outdoor exercise, whilst in good company and gain satisfaction that you are making a difference?
Look out for other upcoming features and events later this year where the Friends are celebrating their achievements.