Park Group celebrates 20 years of achievement

The Friends of Astley Park in Chorley was formed in 2005. Since then, it has committed thousands of hours of its volunteers’ time in helping to maintain and improve this popular area of local greenspace. The group is only small, with about 50 members, but does a wide range of RHS award winning activities and projects working alongside Chorley Council.

Founding member and current Chair, Steve Rhodes, said: “We’ve achieved a lot over the last 20 years. The voluntary work done by our members has greatly helped enhance the appearance of the Park and opened-up new ways in which people can enjoy it by following the trails we have created”.

A small exhibition in the Coach House shop celebrates the group’s achievements by outlining twelve lasting improvement projects which the group has either done itself or enabled through winning grants and other assistance.

The Friends have also devised three discovery trails around the Park and drawn attention to its features in many other ways: not least through its website - www.friendsofastleypark.com

One of the jewels in the crown of Astley Park is The Sensory Garden, pictured above, which was redesigned and is maintained by Friends of Astley Park members.

The group is always looking to recruit new members, there is a wide range of roles available. Why not take up the chance to get outdoor exercise, whilst in good company and gain satisfaction that you are making a difference?

Look out for other upcoming features and events later this year where the Friends are celebrating their achievements.