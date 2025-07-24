Organisations and residents invited to submit project ideas to help deliver 10-year community vision

Local organisations, voluntary and community groups, local businesses and residents are being invited to help shape the future of their areas by submitting ideas for projects that contribute to a shared 10-year vision, as part of the government's transformative Plan for Neighbourhoods programme.

The £1.5 billion Plan for Neighbourhoods programme, launched by Government in March 2025, provides up to £20 million of funding over the next decade to 75 communities across the UK, including those in the built up urban area between Crawshawbooth, Rawtenstall and Waterfoot Rossendale, with its aims focused on creating thriving places, stronger communities and empowering people to take back control of their local area.

The programme puts Neighbourhood Boards working extensively with their local community to develop plans that reflect local people's priorities and vision for change over the next decade.

Locally driven proposals are being sought that support stronger communities, thriving places, and increased local influence. Projects are expected to align with the priorities set out in adopted masterplans for Rawtenstall and Waterfoot, well as other broader priorities across the Valley.

aeriel view of Rawtenstall. image courtesy of Paul Lambert

The Plan for Neighbourhoods Programme has at its core a partnership between a Neighbourhood Board and Rossendale Borough Council, placing a strong emphasis on partnership working, especially with local voluntary, community and business sectors, and on creating opportunities to collaborate to deliver long-term, meaningful change.

Chair of the Plan for Neighbourhoods Board, Iain Taylor, said: "This is about putting power back in the hands of local people. We know that the best ideas come from the people who understand their neighbourhoods. This funding is a chance to turn those ideas into action and build places we can all be proud of."

Ideas of varying size are being invited that could attract visitors, support businesses, promote jobs and growth, promote health and well-being and that provide opportunities for youth. Examples could include public realm improvements, regeneration of existing parks or community gardens, support for local businesses, youth centres and community spaces, or safety improvements to an area.

Rossendale Borough Council Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Councillor Nick Harris, added: "This is a great opportunity for us to invest in those things that truly matter to our community. We want to hear directly from residents, organisations and businesses about the challenges they face and the ideas they have to improve their area.

“Although the funding is specifically for the Built Up Urban Area between Crawshawbooth, Rawtenstall and Waterfoot, we are looking for ideas that not only could benefit the immediate community but also benefit the whole Valley."

Suggestions are being accepted until 15 September 2025. Residents and community groups are encouraged to visit www.rossendalebc.gov.uk and search for Plan for Neighbourhoods to familiarise themselves with the programme guidance.

To support applicants, three online webinars will be held via Microsoft Teams, offering insight into the programme and practical advice on submitting a strong proposal. These sessions will take place on:

Monday 4 August 2025 – 1:00pm – 2:30pm ·

Thursday 7 August 2025 – 10:00am – 11:30am

Wednesday 27 August 2025 – 2pm – 3:30pm

To request an application form, or for further information or to register for a webinar session, please contact the Economic Development Team at [email protected].