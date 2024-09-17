Northwest Business ‘Land of Beds’ Nominated for Prestigious National Award
Founded in 1974, Land of Beds has grown from a small home furniture business into a trusted name in the bedding industry. Now in its third generation of family ownership, the company has successfully expanded its reach while maintaining its core values of exceptional service, quality products, and free, independent, expert advice.
Today, Land of Beds boasts a strong physical and online presence. They are headquartered in Frodsham, Cheshire, and employ over 40 members of staff.
Mike Murray, CEO of Land of Beds, expressed his excitement about the nomination: "We're delighted and proud to have been named a finalist in such a prestigious national award. This nomination reflects our team's dedication to helping people sleep better."
Land of Beds' journey to success includes launching their e-commerce platform in 2008, which significantly expanded their customer base and transformed the business into one of the U.K.’s leading online bed retailers. The company prides itself on offering a wide range of top brands and providing free, impartial advice to ensure customers find the perfect bed and mattress for their needs.
The winners will be announced later this month at a gala dinner hosted by Anton Du Beke. To find out more information about Land of Beds, please visit www.landofbeds.co.uk.
