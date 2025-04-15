No getting caught short on this year’s Walk in the Dark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There should be no getting caught short on this year’s Rosemere Cancer Foundation Walk in the Dark!

Walk participants needing to spend a penny will have more opportunity than ever before thanks to the combined support of Preston’s Smiths Hire depot and Garstang’s Toilets 2 Go, Preston City Council and the city centre’s Holiday Inn Hotel.

Yvonne Stott, who as part of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising team is in charge of walk planning, explained: “At the end of each Walk in the Dark, we always ask our walkers for feedback to find out if there’s anything we can do to make the event better for the following year.

“One issue that came up last year was toilets and the need for more, which we believe we have sorted.”

There should be no getting caught short during Walk in the Dark with Smiths Hire Preston and Toilets 2 Go providing a bank of porta loos to add to the new loo stops this year! With the charity’s Yvonne Stott (second right) are, from the left, Toilets 2 Go’s Rob Madden and Victoria Green with Smiths Hire’s marketing manager Leigh Walker

Yvonne continued: “We’re incredibly grateful to Smiths Hire for their continued support of Walk in the Dark. Thanks to them, we’ll have three portable toilets at our St Saviour’s Church refreshment stop, which in four miles in to the walk. Smiths Hire is providing the loos free of charge, including delivery and collection, through their partner Toilets 2 Go. This is an upgrade from previous years when we just had two and it’s sure to make a big difference to our walkers on the night!

“We’re also pleased to share that Preston City Council has kindly provided access to the toilet facilities at Fishwick Recreation Ground and the Holiday Inn has agreed to open its doors to participants in need of a toilet break. From there, it’s just three miles to the finish line at Royal Preston Hospital so hopefully, everyone can complete the walk in comfort!”

This year’s Walk in the Dark, the charity’s 17th, takes place on Saturday 26th April from 8-15 pm. Sponsored by Eric Wright Group Ltd, the 11-mile signposted and marshalled trek roughly follows the A6 from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to the Royal Preston Hospital, where walkers are greeted with medals and refreshments.

Preston bus and coach company Redline Buses Ltd is again laying on free shuttle buses to take walkers wanting to park at the Royal Preston Hospital to Chorley in time for the walk’s warm-up.

Entry to Walk in the Dark, which is dog-friendly, costs £15 per person but is free for children under-12. For further information and to register, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.