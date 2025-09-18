Nightsafe seeks volunteers to launch charity committee

Nightsafe is appealing for volunteers to help form a new charity committee to raise funds for vulnerable young people.

The homeless charity, established over 30 years ago, is seeking individuals who have the time and skills to help raise much-needed funds to support the young people who access their services.

Nightsafe provides essential services to young people aged 16-25 who are at risk of homelessness by providing accommodation, advice and guidance.

Jan Larkin, Nightsafe’s CEO, welcomes people from all backgrounds to step forward. She said: “People bring so much life experience with them and that’s what we need at Nightsafe. We want people who aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in. We’re looking for everyone – from those who can organise an event, to those who can serve teas and coffees, or simply shake a collection tin.”

Each year Nightsafe needs to raise over £1.5 million to ensure they can continue to support the young people in need of their services.

Jan said the cost-of-living crisis, rising cost of food, energy bills, staffing and a reduction in funding avenues has meant action needs to be taken now.

She added: “Simply put, we need volunteers in all areas of our charity – but we know that one of the key areas is to help raise funds.

“We are looking for people to help us set up and establish a charity committee that will ensure we can keep our doors open for those young people who needs us the most.”

The charity committee is anticipating holding quarterly meetings either in person at their Blackburn HQ, or online. They are also looking for occasional helpers willing to support with events and activities.

To register your interest, email [email protected] or call 01254 503 067.