New Parent Carer group created for Dad's, Step Dad's, Grandads and Male Carers who have children with SEND
This drop-in space has been created as a safe space where men can share their thoughts, feelings, concerns, and questions about life as a SEND parent carer without judgment.
"Men's Mental health isn't talked about enough, and we get it; it's hard to open up to others and share things that are troubling us, which is why we have created this group - so that we can all support each other."
With Christmas being around the corner, we know how much this can be a difficult time for children with SEND. We felt that this was the perfect time to launch the group." -
The facebook group is open to men from up and down the country."
Callum and Ian