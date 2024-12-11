New Parent Carer group created for Dad's, Step Dad's, Grandads and Male Carers who have children with SEND

SEND Drop-in support group on Facebook. Search for us using ' SEND Dads drop in'.
Two SEND Dads, Callum and Ian, collaborated on the idea of having a parent carer support group specifically for men.

This drop-in space has been created as a safe space where men can share their thoughts, feelings, concerns, and questions about life as a SEND parent carer without judgment.

"Men's Mental health isn't talked about enough, and we get it; it's hard to open up to others and share things that are troubling us, which is why we have created this group - so that we can all support each other."

With Christmas being around the corner, we know how much this can be a difficult time for children with SEND. We felt that this was the perfect time to launch the group." -

The facebook group is open to men from up and down the country."

Callum and Ian

