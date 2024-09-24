New affordable homes being built in Euxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A phased handover of 45 new affordable homes in Euxton, near Chorley in Lancashire, is underway.

Rowland Homes are currently building a new housing development of 149 homes in the village of Euxton, including homes for social rent, shared ownership and outright sale.

Of the new homes, 45 have been purchased by local social housing provider Progress Housing Group, with 32 of the new homes available for local people for social rent, and 13 will be sold as shared ownership properties, allowing people to get a foot on the property ladder at a reduced cost.

Customers have already moved into nine of the social rent homes, seven of the shared ownership homes have been sold, and three have been reserved. A further six homes for rent have recently been handed over to Progress Housing Group, with seven more properties due to be handed over in November as part of the phased handover. The remaining 13 homes will be delivered throughout 2025 and early 2026.

New homes in Euxton

Each of the homes will have a private rear garden, two parking spaces and the facility for tenants and owners to install their own EV Car Charging Points easily. It was also a planning requirement for each home to have a Solar Photovoltaics (PV) system installed, which will help save customers money by reducing the cost of their electricity bills. The spacious and impressive development embraces a public open space including a children’s play area as well as a pond that has been retained to encourage local wildlife and flora. In addition, the overall layout has been designed to ensure that there is greenery for all residents to enjoy.

Rebecca Field, Progress Housing Group's head of development, said: "We are delighted to be working with Rowland on this development to create 45 affordable homes in Euxton.

"Progress Housing Group is committed to helping tackle the shortage of affordable housing and through our development strategy is working hard to develop new properties to help meet the housing need.

"The high-quality homes we are taking handover of on the site in Euxton are another step forward in helping us to reach our aims of providing more and better homes, supporting individuals and communities to achieve independence and creating opportunities.

Stephen Grant Rowland’s Sales and Marketing Director said “We’re pleased to continue our relationship with Progress Housing Group partnering on another successful local development, enhancing the local community and enabling local people to get a foot on the property ladder”

To find out more about this development and Progress Housing Group visit https://www.progressgroup.org.uk/find-a-home/