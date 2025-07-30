Nelson and Colne College Group named Further Education College of the Year by National Skills Body VTCT

Nelson and Colne College Group has been named Further Education College of the Year in the VTCT Skills Excellence Awards 2024, recognising the strength of its vocational training and its wider contribution to learners and the local commu

The award, presented by VTCT (Vocational Training Charitable Trust) a specialist awarding and assessment organisation for technical and vocational qualifications in the UK, highlights the college’s commitment to high-quality skills education. VTCT focuses on sectors such as hairdressing, beauty therapy, complementary therapies, and sports, and the annual Skills Excellence Awards celebrate best practice and achievement across the country.

The college was selected from five national finalists following a competitive judging process. The Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics department, which delivers the college group’s VTCT-accredited provision, played a key role in the submission. Judges praised the department for its professional standards, and its active role in the local community. Students provide free haircuts to individuals experiencing homelessness and volunteer at Burnley veterans' events, applying their skills in real-world settings that support both personal development and social awareness.

The college group has a long-standing reputation for academic and technical excellence, with over two decades of Ofsted Outstanding status. The Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics provision is delivered across state-of-the-art facilities and supported by experienced industry professionals, giving students access to practical, career-focused learning in a supportive environment.

Joanne Halliwell (Head of Division Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics) & Lenita Knight (Curriculum Lead, Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics)

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal and CEO of Nelson and Colne College Group, said: “This award recognises the dedication and expertise of our staff, the commitment of our students, and the strength of our approach to skills-based learning. The department’s work goes beyond qualifications, as it helps learners grow as individuals and contribute to their communities. We are proud that this has been recognised at a national level by VTCT.”

Joanne Halliwell, Head of Division for Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics, who accepted the award on behalf of the college group, added: “The award reflects the values we bring into every aspect of our teaching - inclusion, professionalism, and community connection. Our students leave us not only with strong technical skills, but with confidence and a clear sense of purpose in the workplace.”

Alan Woods OBE, Chief Executive, VTCT Skills said: “I am immensely proud of the phenomenal display of exceptional talent and dedication at this year’s Excellence Awards.

“Our winners and nominees demonstrated the incredible drive for excellence within our sector. They are not only setting new standards but also inspiring the next generation to achieve even more.”

The award was presented at a ceremony hosted by Oaklands College in Welwyn Garden City. Nelson and Colne College Group was the only North West provider shortlisted in its category.