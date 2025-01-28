National Award will Help us Offer More, says Lancaster Accountants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster-based accountants who place their expert and supportive services at the heart of the community are stepping into 2025 with a major endorsement to spur them on, thanks to winning a prestigious title at the National Contracting Awards.

Located at Lancaster Business Park, off Caton Road, ICS Accounting specialise in providing comprehensive accountancy solutions for every size of business, from self-employed freelancers and contractors up to Public Limited Companies. Established in 2002, referrals and positive word of mouth have seen them grow into established industry experts, now topped with industry acclamation.

“We’ve been making the finals since the awards’ launch in 2019, incredible validation in itself, but we were starting to feel ‘always the bridesmaid!’” admits Colin Thompson, ICS Accounting Commercial Director. “The night was incredible; whatever happened, it was a great way to say ‘thank you’ for the team’s sustained hard work. When they read out our name for best Contractor Accountancy, I physically jumped out of my seat!”

The dazzling black tie event at central London’s prestigious 5-star Park Lane Hilton was a well-deserved opportunity for the team to let their hair down, as well as network with other financial providers, experts and commentators. Rather than resting on their laurels, Colin and the team are taking inspiration from the award to help more businesses and people.

The Contracting Awards

“The judging criteria were very high, so hearing their praise was really meaningful,” says Colin. “They also highlighted our 5-star reviews and customer comments on Google and Trustpilot, which means even more. ICS Accounting was founded on the pillars of ‘Trust, Care and Compliance’, meaning our environmental and community responsibilities are just as important as the accounting, tax, regulatory and reporting services we provide”.

Proud to support local initiatives and charities including Lancaster and District Homeless Action, St John’s Hospice, Lancaster City Military Veterans through sponsorship and fundraising events, the firm has also identified opportunities to help more people stepping into business in a changing financial climate.

“Lifelong service is increasingly being replaced by self-employment, contracting and umbrella employment models,” confirms Colin. “While this brings welcome opportunities and flexibility for people, the associated tax responsibilities can be confusing, leading to lost time, the risk of either paying too much, or punitive actions for late filing and errors.

“By lifting these pressures from people’s shoulders, we’re able to support great start-ups, entrepreneurs and growing businesses, which in turn creates opportunities and enriches the health of our local community for all. This award was never the goal in itself, but great endorsement that we’re providing the right services in a quality way, spurring us on to work harder and impact further in 2025.”