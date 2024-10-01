Move in for Christmas in Fulwood with Help to Sell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fulwood homebuyers can access free advice to help them move into a new home for Christmas at an upcoming event.

Redrow is hosting a Help to Sell event at its award-winning development Tabley Green, development, on Saturday, October 5.

Help to Sell scheme can pave the way to a stress-free move as it takes all the headaches out of selling an existing property, with Redrow doing all the work on its customers behalf with assistance from its trusted estate agent partners.

Located off Lightfoot Lane, less than four miles from Preston and close to open fields and farmland, Tabley Green offers a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection.

Properties ready in time for Christmas include the Shaftsbury, Leamington Lifestyle and Hampstead.

The four-bedroom Shaftesbury features a kitchen, dining and living area extending along one side of the property, with a separate lounge on the other. A separate cloakroom and utility complete the accommodation downstairs. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £392,000.

The Leamington Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen / dining / family room stretching across the back of the property. There is also a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, each with its own ensuite. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room. Current prices start from £400,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “What a better time of year to be in a new home than Christmas. And we can help take the stress away for customers with an existing property to sell through our Help to Sell scheme.

“We have almost sold out of all our properties here at Tabley Green. It has been a very popular development amongst homebuyers thanks to its abundance of green open space, mature trees and wetland areas, as well as the range of premium homes we have available.”

An expert led ‘Help to Sell’ event will take place from 11am to 4pm Saturday, October 5.

Would-be owners are invited to attend event, where a team of experts from New Homes Solutions and new homes mortgage experts RSC will be on hand to discuss the scheme and explain how it can make the process simple, smooth and stress-free.

New Homes Solutions will be offering free home valuations on the day. Attendees are requested to upload information about their current home, including pictures, to a valuation tool before attending the event. The valuation tool can be found here: https://heyflow.id/redrow-homes-desktop#screen-293b49a3

“Using our Help to Sell scheme, our team and our estate agent partners will do a lot of the work to market and sell your existing property,” added Steve.

“We’ll agree a valuation and marketing plan for your existing home. Working with agents to achieve a quick sale, it’s all designed to make things easy and convenient for you.

“One of the biggest costs when selling your house is generally the estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customer’s using Help to Sell, we will contribute towards these fees.”

To find out more about Tabley Green or to book an appointment with Redrow’s sales team, visit www.redrow.co.uk/tableygreen or call 01772 507449.