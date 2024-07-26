Mods rock up for Rosemere
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two-day event, now in its ninth year, was hosted by founder and Mod aficionado Peter Reid, who runs Preston city centre scooter dealership Scooter Moda, and by co-organiser Spencer Coe.
Moda Fest, a yearly pilgrimage for Mods from throughout the country, is unique in the North West for while other towns and cities have scooter rallies, only Preston has a dedicated festival honouring Mod culture.
Peter, who was diagnosed with late stage bowel cancer in 2011 but after successful treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre was given the all clear six years ago, said: “Preston has a long scooter tradition, which goes hand-in-hand with smart suits, parkas and music of The Who and The Jam as badges of Mod culture.
“The city has a number of enthusiast clubs such as the Wild Cats, Centurions, Tin Town and Bigots Scooter Clubs. The festival supports Rosemere Cancer Foundation as it’s a charity close to mine and many local people’s hearts.”
This year’s music was provided by headliners Skafull, On the Fly and Tommy Timebomb Innes. There was also a custom show and the spectacle of a ride-out among other activities.
Dates for next year’s Moda Fest are 27th and 28th June 2025 when it will return to its original Whittingham Sports and Social Club venue for its 10th anniversary reunion.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds items beyond NHS means such as cutting edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and therapies to make cancer patients’ treatment journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.