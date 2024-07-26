Mods rock up for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston’s annual celebration of Mod culture, Moda Fest, raised £834.39 for festival charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation after hundreds of fans of the genre travelled to Walmer Bridge Hall by iconic Mod fashion accessory the scooter for a weekend of camping and music.

The two-day event, now in its ninth year, was hosted by founder and Mod aficionado Peter Reid, who runs Preston city centre scooter dealership Scooter Moda, and by co-organiser Spencer Coe.

Moda Fest, a yearly pilgrimage for Mods from throughout the country, is unique in the North West for while other towns and cities have scooter rallies, only Preston has a dedicated festival honouring Mod culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter, who was diagnosed with late stage bowel cancer in 2011 but after successful treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre was given the all clear six years ago, said: “Preston has a long scooter tradition, which goes hand-in-hand with smart suits, parkas and music of The Who and The Jam as badges of Mod culture.

Peter (left) with Moda Fest volunteer Eddie Mulvanny and the donation raised at this year’s event

“The city has a number of enthusiast clubs such as the Wild Cats, Centurions, Tin Town and Bigots Scooter Clubs. The festival supports Rosemere Cancer Foundation as it’s a charity close to mine and many local people’s hearts.”

This year’s music was provided by headliners Skafull, On the Fly and Tommy Timebomb Innes. There was also a custom show and the spectacle of a ride-out among other activities.

Dates for next year’s Moda Fest are 27th and 28th June 2025 when it will return to its original Whittingham Sports and Social Club venue for its 10th anniversary reunion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Moda Fest 2024