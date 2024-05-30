McCarthy Stone invite Lancashire retirees to complete community as final apartments remain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retirement development in Leyland is looking for the last ‘piece of the puzzle’ to join their budding community as only one two-bedroom apartment remains.

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, is now encouraging retirees to get in touch without delay to join the lively and welcoming community at the Retirement Living Plus development Balshaw Court, which has been developed exclusively for the over-70s to continue living their retirement years to the full.

Valerie Prodger, a homeowner who is loving her retirement at Balshaw Court, said: “There are so many reasons to make the move to Balshaw Court, I only wish I did it sooner. There’s a lovely friendly community that’s been built here that makes you feel so welcomed from the get-go and we always make it a point to check up on one another. The Estate Manager here has also been really supportive and is always there if you need anything, even if it’s just for a natter.

“Leyland is just filled with things to do, I joined the local choir after another homeowner recommended it to me when I first moved in and I’ve been going ever since, I’ve made even more friends there too. Not forgetting all the activities put on at Balshaw Court, it’s been lovely to just pop downstairs and get to know all the other homeowners here. You never feel lonely here as there is a true camaraderie.”

Balshaw Court Homeowners

“What’s more, the apartments are so generously sized, I was surprised when I visited for the first time. I downsized to a one-bedroom, but it’s been so easy to settle into and I have a lovely view overlooking Leyland.

“I definitely recommend anyone thinking about making the move to take the leap of faith, you have so much security and peace of mind here and I can just focus on making the most out of the rest of my retirement.”

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, added: “We’ve been delighted with the demand we have received for the homes at Balshaw Court, which offers everything retirees could need for an independent retirement.

“And, with the beautiful and charming scenery also on the doorstep of the development, people can retire in true style at Balshaw Court. We would like to urge anyone who is interested to get in touch and find out more about the unique brand of Retirement Living Plus on offer at Balshaw Court before the last apartment is snapped up!”

The over 70s are well catered for at Balshaw Court, with stylish, bright, and beautifully appointed retirement flats paired with enviable shared facilities. These include a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily and a spacious lounge for regular social activities, providing a fantastic opportunity for friends and neighbours to come together. There are private landscaped gardens with a homeowners’ gardening club, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate friends and family who wish to stay overnight.

For those who may require additional support, there is an experienced Estates Management team on-site around the clock to oversee the development and provide support through tailored personal care packages. A 24/7 emergency call point and door camera entry provide added peace of mind for homeowners and their families.

A range of purchasing options are available at Balshaw Court to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with two-bedroom retirement apartments available from £132,500*. Only a small selection of retirement properties remains, including one one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments. *** there is only the option to buy the last brand new apartment under shared ownership***

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about at Retirement Living Plus at Balshaw Court, call 0800 8821 829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/balshaw-court.