Lune Valley Timber Buildings Ltd: rising to new heights under award-winning leadership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lune Valley Timber Buildings Ltd, a beacon of sustainable construction and craftsmanship, has steadily risen from its roots as a small, family-run business to become a leading name in the timber construction industry. This impressive growth has been driven by the visionary leadership of Managing Director Sam Westworth, who recently received the prestigious Director of the Year award. Complementing this achievement, HR & Office Manager Carly Callon has been honoured with the Women in Power Globe Award, recognising her significant contributions to the company’s success and the wider industry.

A Legacy of Quality and Innovation

Founded in 2003, Lune Valley Timber Buildings Ltd began as a local business in the heart of the Lune Valley, crafting custom garden sheds and timber outbuildings for a small clientele. The company quickly gained a reputation for quality and craftsmanship, which laid the foundation for future growth.

The company’s turning point came in 2010 when Sam Westworth joined as Managing Director. Westworth, with a background in environmental science and business, brought fresh ideas and a strategic vision that would transform Lune Valley Timber Buildings from a regional player into a national leader. Under his leadership, the company expanded its product line to include a range of bespoke timber structures, from summerhouses and garden offices to large-scale residential homes and commercial buildings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Westworth, Managing Director and Carly Callon, HR and Office Manager with their awards

Sam Westworth: Leading with Vision and Purpose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Westworth’s leadership has been instrumental in the company’s expansion and its commitment to sustainability. Recognising the growing demand for eco-friendly construction, Westworth led the company in adopting sustainable practices, such as using FSC-certified timber and integrating energy-efficient designs into their buildings.

In 2015, Westworth spearheaded the introduction of eco glamping pods, compact and energy-efficient living spaces designed for off-grid lifestyles. These eco glamping pods quickly became a best-seller, establishing Lune Valley Timber Buildings as a pioneer in sustainable construction.

This year, Westworth’s contributions were recognised on a national stage when he was awarded the Director of the Year by the British Construction Industry Association. This award honours his outstanding leadership, innovative thinking, and the significant growth he has achieved for the company. In his acceptance speech, Westworth praised the entire Lune Valley team, emphasising that the award was a collective achievement.

Carly Callon: Empowering Success Behind the Scenes

While Westworth has been the public face of Lune Valley’s expansion, HR & Office Manager Carly Callon has played a crucial role behind the scenes. Callon, who joined the company in 2021, has been the driving force in streamlining operations, improving customer relations, and enhancing workplace culture. Her leadership has ensured that the rapid growth of the company has been smooth and sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callon’s contributions were recognised with the Women in Power Globe Award, which celebrates women who have made significant impacts in traditionally male-dominated industries. This award highlights her role in not only supporting the company’s expansion but also in advocating for greater diversity and inclusion within the industry.

Callon has been instrumental in developing Lune Valley’s apprenticeship program, which encourages young men and women to pursue careers in construction and carpentry. Her efforts have not only benefited the company but have also contributed to changing the landscape of the construction industry.

A Bright Future Fuelled by Award-Winning Leadership

With both Westworth and Callon at the helm, Lune Valley Timber Buildings Ltd is poised for even greater success. The company continues to expand its offerings, with plans to introduce affordable, eco-friendly modular homes aimed at addressing the housing crisis. Additionally, their recent ventures into international markets, including projects in Ireland and Northern Europe, signal a new chapter in the company’s growth.

The dual recognition of Westworth and Callon is a testament to the strength and vision of the leadership at Lune Valley Timber Buildings. Together, they have fostered a culture of innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity that has propelled the company to the forefront of the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Lune Valley Timber Buildings Ltd continues to grow, it does so with the confidence that it is led by some of the industry’s most forward-thinking and accomplished professionals. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and empowering the next generation of leaders, the future of Lune Valley Timber Buildings has never looked brighter.