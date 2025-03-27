Lonely no more - How online platforms are empowering women to stay connected

A new flagship poll has revealed that nearly half (49%) of women in the UK aged 18-24 experience feelings of loneliness either some or all of the time, compared to 29% of the general population. This growing sense of disconnection is leading many women to seek alternative ways to connect - with online platforms emerging as a key solution.

Over a quarter (26%) of women wish they had a broader social network, and more than a fifth (22%) believe that making new connections with people would help them feel less lonely.

Encouragingly, 59% of women report finding ways to overcome feelings of isolation, with many turning to technology to do so.

In fact, 18% of women have been able to reduce feelings of loneliness by making new friends and connections online, and 16% find that engaging in meaningful conversations with people through digital platforms is particularly beneficial, according to a study of 1,023 UK adult women commissioned by the all-in-one video chat platform Azar.

On average, women spend 2.2 hours a week connecting with loved ones via video chat platforms, such as Azar, which has been designed to complement offline friendships by fostering meaningful online connections. Additionally 40% actually find it easier to chat with people online than in person.

In a world that can sometimes feel lonely, Azar provides the gift of human connection, allowing users to meet new people from around the globe with a single tap, all from the comfort of their home.

Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman said, “Everyone can feel lonely at times, but nobody should be lonely all the time - and there’s no need to be. The key to overcoming loneliness lies not in the number of social interactions, but in the quality of them.”

“To really connect with someone, you need to spend quality time together. Whether it’s meeting up physically for a walk or a meal, or using modern technology like Azar, not just to add likes to someone’s post, but to actually connect with them in a genuine, meaningful manner. Whether it’s rekindling with an old friend or forming new ones, building relationships that resonate authentically is the key to banishing loneliness and embracing happiness.

“You can use technology to your advantage by complementing in-person friendships with meaningful relationships formed through platforms like Azar, which is designed to foster authentic connections.”

Azar is a global video chat platform that allows users to meet new people from around the world. With Azar Video Chat Mode, you can safely and instantly connect with others via video to discuss shared interests, and create authentic connections.

Dr Becky Spelman’s top tips for combatting loneliness:

Quality over quantity - When interacting with others, whether in person or online on a platform such as Azar, remember that it’s the quality of the interaction that matters most. Give your current and potential friendships time to grow, remember that nobody – including you – is perfect, and be prepared to relax and have fun!

Be patient - When connecting with others, try to ensure that everyone has the space and time they need to express themselves. Often, people whom we don’t immediately seem to have that much in common with become increasingly intriguing the more we interact. Remember, every interaction is a step toward learning, growing, and finding the people who truly enrich your life.

Enjoy your own company - Remember that being alone is not the same as being lonely. Much as we all benefit from social interaction and meaningful connections with others, it’s more than okay to occasionally have a day of simply enjoying your own company.

Embrace healthy habits - Stay physically well by ensuring you eat plenty of vegetables, consider taking a vitamin D supplement, and stay physically active. You’ll experience benefits to both your physical and your mental well-being.