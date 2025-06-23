Local pupil officially opens new show homes in Chorley

A Redrow super fan unveiled two new show homes at a special launch event at Redrow’s Woodland Chase development in Eccleston.

Fifteen-year-old Bailey, a student at Meadow View Learning Centre in Chorley, was invited to open the four-bedroom Marlow and five-bedroom Hampstead show homes.

Woodland Chase is located off Doctors Lane, opposite Eccleston Cricket Club, and will eventually consist of 65 homes from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection.

Bailey was invited to open the new show homes after the team found out about his passion for everything Redrow. He knows the layouts of each different property type and spends his free time visiting the homebuilder’s developments across the North West.

Zarach's Amy Green with Redrow's John Handley and Steve Jackson

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Bailey really is a Redrow super fan. He’s visited the majority of developments across the North West and has even helped our site team in Leyland by laying some bricks on a new house.

“I’d like to thank Bailey for joining us at Woodland Chase and officially opening our new show homes to the public.”

Rachel Gandy, teacher at Meadow View Learning Centre said: “Bailey is a Redrow super fan and avidly follows the growing number of developments, their locations and property models. He is such a big fan that he has even invented his own Top Trumps game featuring all the housing models.

“Opening the new show homes in Eccleston was a dream come true for Bailey, with him later commenting that it was ‘the best day of my life’. Thank you to all at the team at Redrow.”

Redrow's John Handley, Bailey and Redrow's Steve Jackson

The opening of the show homes also triggered another donation to bed charity Zarach. Redrow has been supporting the charity since 2022 and now donates funds with every new show home bedroom opened across areas of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Zarach was founded in 2017 in Leeds by deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and offers support to families across the North West, Yorkshire and the North East.

Steve added: “We’re very pleased to continue our support to Zarach’s ‘Every Head a Bed’ project, which provides bed bundles including a new bed, mattress, bedding and pyjamas to families in need.

“This latest donation of £1,950 equates to 13 bed bundles. We will continue to work with and spread the word about this wonderful charity.”

Redrow super fan Bailey

Andy Peers, CEO at Zarach said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow for their continued support. Their simple yet powerful pledge - linking every new show home bedroom to a bed bundle - is a brilliant example of how businesses can build charitable impact into their everyday operations. This latest donation brings Redrow’s total donation to Zarach to £26,250. That’s an incredible 175 bed bundles delivered to children.

“It’s through meaningful, ongoing partnerships like this that we can reach more children and lift them out of bed poverty. With a record high 4.5 million children now living in poverty in the UK, partnerships like these are more important than ever."