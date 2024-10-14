Local MP Inspires Students at Garstang Community Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cat Smith, Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre, made a special visit to Garstang Community Academy on 10th October to inspire students and share her experiences.

Upon her arrival, Cat was greeted by Bruce, the school therapy dog, before embarking on a tour of the school and getting a first hand look at the learning environment and facilities.

As well as meeting with senior leaders from the Fylde Coast Academy Trust the highlight was a meet and greet with a group of students form a range of year groups in the school. During the discussion with students, Cat shared her story and journey into politics, and her passion for supporting communities with local issues.

One of the pressing concerns raised by the students was road safety outside the school. They expressed concerns about the lack of a pedestrian crossing and narrow paths, which can pose a risk to students and the community. Cat listened attentively to their concerns and pledged her support in addressing these issues.

From left to right- Stephen Cox, Satinder Singh, Cat Smith, Dean Logan

Satinder Singh, Headteacher of Garstang Community Academy, expressed his delight at the visit: "We were thrilled to welcome Cat to our school to learn more about our students and their learning. Her insights and experiences were invaluable. We are grateful for her offer to support us on our journey, particularly in relation to road safety."

This visit has served as a source of inspiration and motivation for the young people at Garstang Community Academy, empowering them to consider their own career paths and make a positive impact on their community.