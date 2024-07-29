Local influence behind interior styling of new homes in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire living doesn’t come much better than at Parr Meadows in Eccleston, where the interior designers have revealed their style secrets. Anwyl Homes enlisted the expertise of Show Business Interiors to showcase the premium range of properties at its exclusive Eccleston development.

The result is two stunning show homes – the four-bedroom Oakmere and five-bedroom Bowdon.

The Oakmere has been styled as a home for downsizers who want somewhere tranquil they can relax in, while also having space for hosting family and friends.

A colour palette of ochre and warm tones creates a welcoming and inviting feel with deeper colours complementing the simplicity of light neutrals for a sense of luxury.

Warm tones create a welcoming feel in the Oakmere show home at Parr Meadows

Alix Riding, creative account manager at Show Business Interiors, explained: “We wanted lots of textures and natural materials to be incorporated into this home which can be seen in cushions, wallpaper, panelling and styling items. This allows character and sophistication to run through the home. We’ve envisaged that the downsizers living in this home would have their grandchildren visiting and so have included a children’s room with woodland themed décor with accents of colour in the bedding and toys.

“This cottage core styled room fits with the tone of the home yet is still infused with personality and fun, making it interactive and engaging for children who visit the show home.”

The Bowden is a larger property and has been styled for a busy family, with children in their mid to late teens in mind.

“We chose a sophisticated colour palette for this home, creating a high end, luxury look by using complementary but contrasting shades of light cream and beige with deep dramatic colours such as navy blue and black,” Alix added.

One of the bedrooms in the Oakmere has been styled with visiting grandchildren in mind

“It has a premium feel, with accents of gold and black in the décor, furniture and artwork. We’ve designed one of the bedrooms for a teenager, with a high-end fashion theme. The neutral colour scheme paired with the gold accents and fashion artwork and décor created a sophisticated and high-end look.

“Given the proximity of Eccleston Cricket Club and Eccleston Recreational Grounds, we’ve also included a bedroom inspired by the sport. The creative touches of cricket décor enhance the room's overall design, achieving a mature yet dynamic ambiance.”

Current availability at Parr Meadows includes four and five-bedroom detached homes, priced from £474,995.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Eccleston is a highly desirable Lancashire village, close to Chorley, and when we briefed the interior designers, we asked them to consider who would want to live here and why. The result is two show homes that offer visitors a real insight into what life could be like if they choose to move to Parr Meadows, while also showcasing the superb specification we offer. To complement the real-life experience of viewing the show homes, we also have a wealth of assets available on our website including the opportunity to take a virtual tour of every house type to help buyers make an informed decision about which home is right for them.”

The kitchen in the Bowden show home at Parr Meadows

Homes at Parr Meadows are predicted to achieve the top Energy Performance Certificate rating of ‘A’ thanks to increased insulation and PV solar panels, plus electric vehicle charging points. Based on Home Builders’ Federation figures, those moving from an older property could save £2,575 a year on their energy bills by moving to a new Anwyl home in Eccleston.

Homeowners can choose their pace of life as the homes enjoy a village location, amid beautiful countryside, with a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops, all nearby.

Easy access to junctions 27 and 28 of the M6 and excellent nearby train links, makes the homes a great base for commuters working in Preston, Liverpool or Manchester.