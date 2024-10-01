Local care leader finalist in national awards celebrating women in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prestigious national awards scheme celebrating women in business has named local care company owner Sophie Mellor as a finalist, recognising the successful business she has taken from strength to strength.

Establishing Home Instead Lytham, Fylde and Wyre back in 2012 along with sister Melissa, Sophie boosted care options for people in the area and built a team of care professionals who could support older people at home. Sophie understands how much people treasure their homes, and saw no reason why people shouldn’t have the chance to continue living there if they need care.

Building a team of dedicated care professionals, Sophie began offering a range of care, from companionship, to personal care (such as help with dressing and bathing), to specialist dementia care. Sophie decided to introduce this person-centred care in Preston, establishing Home Instead Preston & South Ribble, and it wasn’t long before she and Melissa mirrored the success they made in Lytham.

The NatWest Encouraging Women in Franchising (EWiF) Awards celebrates the female powerhouses in the franchise sector who are flying high. Sophie has been shortlisted as ‘Woman Franchisee of the Year’.

Sophie Mellor, owner of Home Instead Lytham, Fylde and Wyre

Sophie says: “I’m so proud to have been shortlisted alongside other women that make the franchise sector so successful. It has been so rewarding providing home care to people in the area over the past 12 years, and this award nomination is the icing on the cake.

“Having had my three children during my Home Instead journey, I like to think I’m an inspiration for any parent who wants to keep their career ambitions alive whilst raising a family.

“I want to take my award nomination as an opportunity to thank my wonderful care professionals. Without their dedication I wouldn’t be celebrating the success I’m seeing now, and I can’t wait for them to progress in the journey with me.”

The glitzy ceremony is taking place in October at The Royal Armouries, Leeds, bringing together the extraordinary women that enable the franchising sector to continue to thrive.