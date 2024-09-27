Leyland Rotary supporting vital mental health work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Mind does vital work in the community to support young people and adults suffering mental health issues. In some areas of Lancashire almost 20% of the population have a mental health condition, a shocking figure and far higher than the UK average.

Anyone can experience a mental health condition at any time.

Leyland Rotary members were delighted to present Emma Bateson of Lancashire Mind with a donation to enable this worthwhile local charity to continue to deliver life-changing support to adults and young people who need it most.

This will help to provide:

young people with a mental health toolbox to help them manage their wellbeing;

essential basic items for someone who has nothing moving into one of the charity’s properties

support from wellbeing coaches.