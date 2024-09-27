Leyland Rotary supporting vital mental health work

By Lynette Morrissey
Contributor
Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lancashire Mind does vital work in the community to support young people and adults suffering mental health issues. In some areas of Lancashire almost 20% of the population have a mental health condition, a shocking figure and far higher than the UK average.

Anyone can experience a mental health condition at any time.

Leyland Rotary members were delighted to present Emma Bateson of Lancashire Mind with a donation to enable this worthwhile local charity to continue to deliver life-changing support to adults and young people who need it most.

This will help to provide:

Andrew Lewis of Leyland Rotary presenting donation to Emma Bateson of Lancashire MindAndrew Lewis of Leyland Rotary presenting donation to Emma Bateson of Lancashire Mind
Andrew Lewis of Leyland Rotary presenting donation to Emma Bateson of Lancashire Mind
  • young people with a mental health toolbox to help them manage their wellbeing;
  • essential basic items for someone who has nothing moving into one of the charity’s properties
  • support from wellbeing coaches.
Related topics:Lancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.