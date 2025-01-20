Leyland man walks the talk for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leyland man whose face may not be immediately recognisable but whose voice is instantly familiar to many, has been walking the talk to champion Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio Leyland presenter Graham Lockwood (77) has just given the charity a donation of £873, which he raised by being sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day from May through to November.

Besides family and friends, listeners to Graham’s Magic Moments weekday afternoon show were among those to get behind Graham, who took on the challenge while in treatment for prostate cancer to raise awareness of the disease and encourage other men to get tested for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So passionate is Graham to spread the word that towards the end of his walk, he talked listeners through his diagnosis and treatment in an interview with his Radio Leyland colleagues Debbie Noblett and Sam Beattie, who present the station’s breakfast show.

Graham with wife Maureen and his donation for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, raised while he was in treatment for prostate cancer

Graham, who is married to Maureen with whom he shares two sons and six granddaughters aged between six and 15, said: “After having had routine PSA blood tests, which are used to check for prostate cancer, for two or three years, I was referred by my GP for a biopsy in March last year.

“Following the biopsy, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and began taking medication to shrink the tumour. It was my consultant who recommended walking to build up my general fitness to improve my chances of successful treatment.”

Graham continued: “I underwent three weeks of daily radiotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre. All the staff were really kind and I learned about Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which works to buy the latest in equipment for the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I completed my radiotherapy in August. I recently had my first three monthly review, which indicated zero PSA activity but I will continue with medication and to be monitored over the next six years or so. My mission now is to encourage other men to take a PSA test if offered or to go to their GP if they feel something isn’t quite right as early diagnosis is so important to a good outcome.”

Radio Leyland is a community radio station that broadcasts in the Leyland area on 104.8 FM. It can also be listened to live online at www.radioleyland.co.uk

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk