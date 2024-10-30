Leyland lodge’s support for Rosemere

Members of Leyland’s De Bon Cuer masonic lodge have donated £600 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation and have pledged to continue to support the charity.

The lodge’s Worshipful Master Bob Norris chose Rosemere Cancer Foundation as a recipient of its charity giving this year for his year in office. Having now been installed for a further term, Bob is to continue supporting Rosemere, which is a cause close to his and other members’ hearts.

Bob said: “I am now four years cancer free having undergone treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre. My daughter has also recently rung the centre’s end of treatment bell as has our hardworking Charity Steward Ken Mayern. We have other members too with links to the centre or to the charity via treatment at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.”

The lodge raised its donation through collections, end of meetings raffles and get-togethers for family and friends.

Worshipful Master Bob (right) and Charity Steward Ken present Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager Sue Swire with the De Bon Cuer Lodge’s donation

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk