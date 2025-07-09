Layla is a Rising Star!

Layla Fowler has won the Hospital Caterers Association Rising Star Award 2025!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layla is the Interim Assistant Manager for Domestic Services at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, working within the Facilities Management portfolio.

The award reflects Layla’s commitment and dedication to deliver on behalf of LTHTR, the first collaborative Trust Integrated Care Board (ICB) Facilities Management vending tender, believed to be the largest NHS supply chain contract, relating to all snacks, hot and cold drinks, and 24-hour hot food vending machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She attended the HCA event at Rochdale Cricket Club on Friday 4 July 2025, where she received the award. The award came as a total surprise, as she explained: "I didn't know I'd even been nominated! Andrew Dunne (Trust Catering Services Manager) nominated me for all the work that I did with the vending tender, and with the mobilisation and the installation across all the sites. Ellen Clayton, Client Account Manager from NHS Supply Chain, supported the nomination."

Layla Fowler with her award

Layla, from Chorley, was thrilled to hear the news: "It's an unusual feeling, but obviously it's nice to be recognised. It just makes me want to do more now! It was really nice to get it; I wasn't expecting it."

The vending tender involved a lengthy and challenging process, before a contract, for an initial five years with the option for an extra two, was signed with supplier North West Vending (NWV). A total of 300 products were taste-tasted, with sustainability, quality and value taken into account, as well as disability access, dietary requirements and social value.

The implementation of the contract has improved out of hours hot food access for staff, patients, and visitors, with 24-hour vending machines installed at Preston Business Centre, Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layla admitted: "The vending tender was the biggest project I've been involved with so far. It was a big contract, for all five trusts - we did presentations for three days and scored them before determining contract award. I visited the site in St Helens to meet Northwest Vending, supported our staff to access an opportunity to taste test both at Preston and Chorley, and was involved with the onsite installation.

"It's worked out really well, everyone seems to enjoy the food, and it gives people 24-hour access to hot food."

The Hospital Caterers Association (HCA) Rising Star award "recognises a member who demonstrates dedication, commitment, and Association values in their work within hospital catering. The award acknowledges individuals who are furthering their own development and supporting the work of the HCA. It's a way to celebrate and encourage younger members to strive for excellence in the field."