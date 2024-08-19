Lancaster football coaches on target for Baby Beat charity
Academy proprietor Josh Mountain, who was joined on the “Big Friday Walk” by Luke Taylor, Dan Sutcliff and Callum Hayes, had set a target of £1,000 but raised a magnificent £1,648.61.
A delighted Josh said: “We are extremely grateful to our families, friends and the many parents of our players at both centres for their unbelievably generous support.
“Baby Beat is a cause to close to our hearts. Our academy community has players who were born prematurely and families that have experienced miscarriage. In both cases, Baby Beat has been there in support.”
Josh and his team followed the A6 through Garstang and Galgate up to Lancaster, where they took training as usual along with Alan Williams, another of the academy’s coaches, who had been the walk team’s back-up member.
Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for Baby Beat, said: “Our thanks to Josh, his coaches and everyone connected with the Orange Soccer Academy for this wonderful donation, which will help us fund new projects.”
Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.
With Baby Beat’s support, NICU continues to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk
