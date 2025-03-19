Lancaster Canal and Tram Road: Guided Walk
Join Nigel Hardacre to explore the Old Tram Road route for a Sunday afternoon stroll on 27 April 2025 10am - 12.15pm. Visit the site of the original Preston Basin, hidden bridges and other local history from the 19th and 20th Centuries. Meet in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens, Preston, PR1 3JJ. £5 per person. Places are limited so please book early on Try Booking https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EMZB Problem booking? Contact [email protected]
Arrive 9.45 in the centre of Winckley Square for registration, for a prompt 10 am start. Length of walk 2.5 miles, 2 ¼ hours approx.
Parking nearby Fishergate Centre car park & Avenham Car Park, (both chargeable) 5 mins walk from Preston Railway Station, 10 Minute from the Bus Station.