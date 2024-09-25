Lancaster based safety consultancy HSE Advice UK Wins Award for New Business at the BIBAs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“Personal and proactive is what we do!” Ashley Walker, Director “We aim to be the local and dependant safety team for Lancashire, whilst bringing a positive view to safety”.
This prestigious accolade celebrates the team for its innovative approach to providing bespoke health and safety solutions to businesses across the UK. Since its inception in 2021, the company has quickly gained a reputation for delivering expert advice, training, and compliance services tailored to meet the specific needs of organisations across various sectors.
“We are thrilled to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Ashley Walker, Director “Our mission has always been to support businesses in creating safer, healthier work environments, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to changing the opinion of the safety industry”.
With an impressive portfolio of clients, ranging from SMEs to large enterprises, HSE Advice UK has earned its place as a trusted partner in the health and safety industry. Its success is driven by a team of highly skilled professionals who work closely with clients to understand their unique challenges and provide proactive, and practical safety strategies.
As HSE Advice UK continues to expand its offerings and grow its presence in the UK, the company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and helping businesses prioritise compliance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.