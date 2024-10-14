Lancashire’s EWGA Wines Earns ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire-based EWGA Wines has just earned the ISO 14001 certification, placing it among only a few UK wine companies committed to top-tier environmental standards. This achievement highlights EWGA’s ongoing sustainability efforts, from solar power at its headquarters to an all-electric vehicle fleet, underscoring its dedication to a greener future for both the local community and the wine industry.

Lancashire-based wine importer and wholesaler EWGA Wines has announced its attainment of the ISO 14001 certification, an internationally recognised standard for environmental management. With this achievement, EWGA Wines joins an exclusive group of UK companies in the wine trade to hold this esteemed certification, underscoring their commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The ISO 14001 standard provides a structured framework for organisations to develop and implement an Environmental Management System (EMS) that promotes continual improvement in environmental performance. EWGA Wines’ attainment of this certification represents a key milestone in its ongoing sustainability efforts, further cementing its reputation as a responsible business committed to reducing its environmental impact.

“We are thrilled to have achieved the ISO 14001 certification, which reflects our dedication to sustainability and green practices,” says Adrian Moeckell, Managing Director of EWGA Wines. “This accomplishment sets us apart in the industry, aligning perfectly with our core values of reducing waste, conserving resources, and protecting the environment. It’s a step toward making a positive impact not just in the wine sector, but also in our local community.”

Adrian Moeckell, Janette McLaughlin and Ashley Walker presenting the ISO 14001 certificate

The company has made considerable strides in minimising its carbon footprint. In 2023, EWGA Wines installed solar panels at its Lancashire headquarters, allowing for renewable energy generation. Additionally, all sales staff drive electric vehicles, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and minimising emissions. EWGA Wines is also a proud member of the SME Climate Hub and Harper’s Sustainability Charter, affirming its commitment to environmental responsibility and collaboration within the sector.

The company’s commitment to sustainability extends to its partnerships with wine producers, who share EWGA’s environmental goals. All major partners are certified by their respective national environmental bodies, supporting sustainable viticulture and responsible production methods.

A critical component of the certification journey involved collaboration with HSE Advice UK, a Lancashire-based consultancy specialising in Health, Safety, and Compliance. “Working with a local company like HSE Advice UK reinforces our commitment to supporting the regional economy and fostering relationships within our community,” Moeckell adds.

By aligning operations with the highest environmental standards, EWGA Wines is taking tangible steps toward a more sustainable future, benefiting both the industry and the local Lancashire community. This certification marks another chapter in EWGA Wines’ journey as a forward-thinking, environmentally conscious business making strides for a greener tomorrow.