Lancashire student doubles the effort for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Nine-year-old Harry Billington, of Barnacre, has put twice the effort into fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation after he doubled up on his plans to help the charity in thanks for treatment being given to two different generations of his family.

Harry is in the final stages of completing two marathons - a 26 mile run and a 26 mile cycle - that should see him treble the initial £250 fundraising target he set himself on his Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/amy-shepherd-1717083357982

The Year 4 pupil at Garstang St Thomas’ CE Primary School has been chipping away at each event since the start of the month (June).

To help to him, Harry has enlisted his farmer dad James, mum Amy, who works as a learning coach at his school, his classmates and team mates at Garstang Juniors Football Club, who have all been accompanying him on runs and rides. Even little sister Alice (two) has been out with Harry on the back of mum’s bike. Garstang ruby league pro Sam Dugdale, of Sale Sharks, has also joined him for runs.

Harry with Sale Shark’s Sam Dugdale

Proud Amy said: “The marathons are Harry’s idea. He wanted to fundraise for Rosemere Cancer Foundation because my dad Stuart Shepherd is being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre for kidney cancer and my grandad George Shepherd, Harry’s great-grandad, for prostate cancer.

“They are farmers and are still working. Harry is close to both of them. Obviously, he’s too young to go out on his own so he‘s had to have people accompany him but he’s been totally committed.”

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Well done to Harry and everyone who has been supporting him. Taking on a double marathon is no mean feat for a nine-year-old when there’s school, football training and everything else. We are mighty impressed and very grateful for such a fantastic donation.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Harry with grandad Stuart