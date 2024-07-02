Lancashire holiday park scoops prestigious award thanks to team of unsung heroes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holiday park in Lancashire has won a prestigious tourism award after the team running it gave “exceptional customer service” while the picturesque site was undergoing an extensive upgrade and expansion.The Ribble Valley Holiday Park, part of the Holgates Holiday Parks collection, secured the Transformational Tourism Award in the annual Stars In Tourism Awards.

Winning the award is all the more impressive as the team’s efforts were carried out during the challenging times of the global Covid pandemic.

Announcing the award, Tom Pridmore, Tourism Officer for Ribble Valley Borough Council, said: “Despite this major redevelopment, the small team have been a constant and reassuring presence to ensure existing holiday homeowners and repeat visitors receive exceptional customer service.”

He added: “This business has undergone extensive upgrading and expansion whilst maintaining excellent service and continuity during the development works.

Andrew Batty, Dawn Batty, Nick Lea, Mandy Hewett, Rob Hewett and Award sponsor Nicola Beneduce

“The transformational work to this park has included doubling holiday home capacity, upgrading of all the site services, resurfacing of all roads and pathways, brand new children’s play area, extended bar area and new dog walking area.”