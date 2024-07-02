Lancashire holiday park scoops prestigious award thanks to team of unsung heroes
Winning the award is all the more impressive as the team’s efforts were carried out during the challenging times of the global Covid pandemic.
Announcing the award, Tom Pridmore, Tourism Officer for Ribble Valley Borough Council, said: “Despite this major redevelopment, the small team have been a constant and reassuring presence to ensure existing holiday homeowners and repeat visitors receive exceptional customer service.”
He added: “This business has undergone extensive upgrading and expansion whilst maintaining excellent service and continuity during the development works.
“The transformational work to this park has included doubling holiday home capacity, upgrading of all the site services, resurfacing of all roads and pathways, brand new children’s play area, extended bar area and new dog walking area.”
Michael Holgate, Director of Holgates Holiday Parks, says: “The Stars in Tourism Award is a testament to the effort and dedication of our team at the Ribble Valley Holiday Park and we are delighted all their hard work is being recognised.”
