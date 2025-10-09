Lancashire fundraiser raises over £7,000 for the NSPCC trekking across Croatian mountains

By E Kendall
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 11:52 BST
Janette and Debs with the trekking group in Croatiaplaceholder image
Janette and Debs with the trekking group in Croatia
An NSPCC fundraising manager from Lancashire and her sister-in-law braved the mountains of Croatia to raise money for the NSPCC.

Janette Drew, NSPCC local fundraising manager for the North West and Cumbria, has worked for the charity for 25 years both for the Schools Service and for the last 19 years Janette with the Community Fundraising team in the North West.

Most Popular

Janette, who has had two hip replacements, and her sister-in-law Debs trekked across the Istria Peninsula in northern Croatia then into Učka National Park across the Učka mountain range for the five-day challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “It was an epic challenge. Part of the trek was climbing up a waterfall. It was early starts and we sometimes trekked up to 10 hours a day.

“It was fantastic to raise money for a charity continuing to create positive change for children and preventing abuse through the vital services we provide.”

Janette and her sister-in-law have already raised over £7,000, surpassing a target fundraising amount of £5,000.

If you’d like to support Janette please see her fundraising page for more information.

Related topics:NSPCCLancashireNorth WestCumbria
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice