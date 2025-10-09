Lancashire fundraiser raises over £7,000 for the NSPCC trekking across Croatian mountains
Janette Drew, NSPCC local fundraising manager for the North West and Cumbria, has worked for the charity for 25 years both for the Schools Service and for the last 19 years Janette with the Community Fundraising team in the North West.
Janette, who has had two hip replacements, and her sister-in-law Debs trekked across the Istria Peninsula in northern Croatia then into Učka National Park across the Učka mountain range for the five-day challenge.
She said: “It was an epic challenge. Part of the trek was climbing up a waterfall. It was early starts and we sometimes trekked up to 10 hours a day.
“It was fantastic to raise money for a charity continuing to create positive change for children and preventing abuse through the vital services we provide.”
Janette and her sister-in-law have already raised over £7,000, surpassing a target fundraising amount of £5,000.
