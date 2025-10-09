Lancashire fundraiser raises over £7,000 for the NSPCC trekking across Croatian mountains

Janette and Debs with the trekking group in Croatia

An NSPCC fundraising manager from Lancashire and her sister-in-law braved the mountains of Croatia to raise money for the NSPCC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janette Drew, NSPCC local fundraising manager for the North West and Cumbria, has worked for the charity for 25 years both for the Schools Service and for the last 19 years Janette with the Community Fundraising team in the North West.

Janette, who has had two hip replacements, and her sister-in-law Debs trekked across the Istria Peninsula in northern Croatia then into Učka National Park across the Učka mountain range for the five-day challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was an epic challenge. Part of the trek was climbing up a waterfall. It was early starts and we sometimes trekked up to 10 hours a day.

“It was fantastic to raise money for a charity continuing to create positive change for children and preventing abuse through the vital services we provide.”

Janette and her sister-in-law have already raised over £7,000, surpassing a target fundraising amount of £5,000.

If you’d like to support Janette please see her fundraising page for more information.