Lancashire-based recruitment firm celebrates double recognition
We are proud to have been acknowledged alongside other fantastic businesses who continually go the extra mile.
In addition to this award, Perfect Recruitment is also thrilled to be a finalist in the Family Business sector at this year's Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs). The EVAs, which celebrate the success and achievements of women in business, will be held at the Winter Gardens on the 27th of September. Lisa Brady, our Director, expressed her pride, saying, "We are yet again so proud to have been nominated, but to be in the final for the Family Business sector is a great privilege. It's a tough category to be placed in. The business puts family at the forefront of all in the workplace and has always had this ethos, so we are confident that shone through in the interviews last week."
Perfect Recruitment has always valued family and community, integrating these principles into our everyday operations. As a recruitment agency with 17 years of success, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to both our candidates and clients.
