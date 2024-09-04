Lancashire-based Former Team GB and Commonwealth Games medal winner expands fitness empire
Maximise Fitness, a premier personal training and gym facility, is thrilled to announce its grand relaunch on 01 October 2024, bringing a revitalised approach to health and fitness for the Blackpool, Lytham, Preston, Kirkham, Freckleton, and Poulton communities. Led by Max Eaves, a Sports Science graduate from Loughborough University and former Team GB Pole Vaulter and Commonwealth Games 2010 bronze medalist in New Delhi, Maximise Fitness is dedicated to helping clients achieve their fitness goals through bespoke training programs with cutting-edge facilities and equipment.
Established in 2020, Maximise Fitness now offers an expanded range of services, including personalised training sessions, sports massage, small group circuits, and a 24/7 gym with biometric entry, ensuring convenience and flexibility for all members. With the relaunch, Maximise Fitness introduces its exclusive Recovery Suite, featuring a wet sauna and ice bath, designed to optimise recovery and enhance performance. These facilities are inspired by Max’s elite athletic experiences and are tailored to support an over 30s-focussed ‘fitness family’, welcoming complete beginners up to those with more experience who require guidance or confidence boosts.
“Limited to 50 memberships, each member receives personalised attention and a program that aligns with their unique goals,” said Max Eaves. “My focus is on sustainable, injury-free training that helps clients not only look and feel a decade younger but also live healthier, more active lives.”
