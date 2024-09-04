After representing his country at the highest levels of athletics, Max Eaves has dedicated years to channelling his passion for fitness into helping others achieve their goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maximise Fitness, a premier personal training and gym facility, is thrilled to announce its grand relaunch on 01 October 2024, bringing a revitalised approach to health and fitness for the Blackpool, Lytham, Preston, Kirkham, Freckleton, and Poulton communities. Led by Max Eaves, a Sports Science graduate from Loughborough University and former Team GB Pole Vaulter and Commonwealth Games 2010 bronze medalist in New Delhi, Maximise Fitness is dedicated to helping clients achieve their fitness goals through bespoke training programs with cutting-edge facilities and equipment.

Established in 2020, Maximise Fitness now offers an expanded range of services, including personalised training sessions, sports massage, small group circuits, and a 24/7 gym with biometric entry, ensuring convenience and flexibility for all members. With the relaunch, Maximise Fitness introduces its exclusive Recovery Suite, featuring a wet sauna and ice bath, designed to optimise recovery and enhance performance. These facilities are inspired by Max’s elite athletic experiences and are tailored to support an over 30s-focussed ‘fitness family’, welcoming complete beginners up to those with more experience who require guidance or confidence boosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Limited to 50 memberships, each member receives personalised attention and a program that aligns with their unique goals,” said Max Eaves. “My focus is on sustainable, injury-free training that helps clients not only look and feel a decade younger but also live healthier, more active lives.”