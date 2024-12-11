Kingsfold Choir

We wanted to take a moment to reflect on the delightful event we attended on 2nd December at the Kingsfold Markets. It was a wonderful occasion filled with joy, laughter, and, most importantly, a fantastic sense of community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are thrilled to share that our choir sang beautifully, adding a magical touch to the festivities. Their performances resonated with the spirit of the season and left many of us feeling uplifted. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the choir members and for their dedication.

The event was also exceptionally well attended! It was heartwarming to see so many families and residents come together to celebrate. The community spirit was truly uplifting.

Once again, thank you for being a part of the Kingsfold Markets. We look forward to being invited to any future gatherings!