Join a blossoming community in Blackburn

There's plenty of reasons to move to Green Hills in Blackburn, including becoming part of a readymade community.

Some of the reasons for choosing a new build home include having excellent energy efficiency, a blank canvas and not having to do any renovation work. But there are also benefits in moving to a thriving new neighbourhood.

Kingswood’s Green Hills in Blackburn is well underway and 250 homeowners are now calling it home.

James Brown, director at Kingswood Homes, said: “The most common advantage of moving to a new build home is that the house is a blank canvas with no long renovations needed. The benefits of the new community created at new build developments cannot be underestimated.”

Green Hills

With everyone new to the street, there will be a great opportunity to bond with neighbours over common ground – their new build home.

Moving to a development that is ongoing also means that some areas of green space are well established and ready to be enjoyed.

James continued: “Green Hills already has nine areas of open space for residents to enjoy, that’s the equivalent of four full size football pitches, and there is a further 14 acres due to be built with future phases. These spaces are already well-used by residents and have hosted bonfire and Christmas events in previous years. This is great to see as they were designed to be a key part of the development and something many of our customers say drew them to buy at Green Hills.”

Some of the homes currently available include a Weaver 4, Pendle 4 and a Byre 4.

The popular four-bedroom Weaver 4 on the Farmstead Collection can be customised six ways via Shape Your Home. Downstairs the home can have a large lounge at the front with a separate, open plan kitchen, dining and living space overlooking the garden. Downstairs can also be made completely open plan or a smaller lounge, office or playroom can be chosen. This home starts from £404,995.

Over on the Homestead Collection, the Pendle 4 starts at £385,995. This home has an open-plan kitchen/ diner with a kitchen island and bi-fold doors out into the garden. Upstairs, the main bedroom has its own ensuite and the three other double bedrooms share a family bathroom.

The show homes at Green Hills Homestead are open seven days a week with the Farmstead show homes open Thursday-Monday 10am-5pm.