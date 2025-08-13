Ireland’s leading solar firm Activ8 Energies powers up for UK expansion with Burnley-based Low Carbon Energy deal

Acquisition of renewables business spearheads Activ8’s plans to double turnover and become UK’s No.1 commercial and industrial solar installer Under the 100% buyout the Burnley-based firm, whose clients include BMW, Tata Steel, Boeing, Co-op and the NHS, will continue to operate as Low Carbon Energy, led by current Managing Director Benedict Ennis The partnership will enable Activ8 to target more UK infrastructure projects, following its work on a £3m solar farm at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport, which goes live next month

Ireland’s leading solar panel provider Activ8 Energies has acquired solar firm Low Carbon Energy (LCE) as it reveals ambitious plans to expand across the UK renewables sector.

The move for the Burnley-based firm comes as Activ8 eyes more UK commercial infrastructure projects following recent work on a £3million solar farm at John Lennon Airport in Liverpool. The new installation, which goes live next month, will provide 25% of the airport’s electricity.

Activ8, which is 50% owned by SSE Airtricity, an Irish subsidiary of SSE, is planning to double turnover and installed solar capacity over the next few years as it sets its sights on expanding beyond Ireland and becoming the biggest commercial and industrial renewable energy provider in the UK.

From left, Benedict Ennis, MD of Low Carbon Energy, and Activ8 Energies CEO Ciarán Marron

“This acquisition marks a transformative moment for Activ8 as we accelerate our UK growth ambitions,” said Ciarán Marron, CEO of Activ8 Solar Energies. “By combining the strengths of Activ8 and Low Carbon Energy, we’re better equipped than ever to deliver innovative, large-scale energy solutions for clients seeking sustainable energy security.”

Founded in 2009 by Ged and Maura Ennis, LCE, has built a strong reputation within the solar sector and worked across more than 300 sites nationwide, delivering more than 60MW of installed solar capacity. The company’s client portfolio includes BMW, Porsche, Co-op, Boeing, Drax Power, Tata Steel, Wickes, United Utilities, and the NHS.

“Low Carbon Energy’s impressive track record, technical capability, and prestigious client base complement our vision perfectly, added Marron. “Together, we’re poised to scale nationwide and play a central role in supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy.”

As part of the deal, Activ8 has acquired 100% of LCE’s shareholding. Benedict Ennis will continue to lead the business as Managing Director, while founder Ged Ennis will remain as a non-executive director, providing strategic guidance as the business enters its next phase of growth.

Benedict Ennis, Managing Director of Low Carbon Energy, commented: “This partnership is an exciting step forward for everyone at LCE. Activ8’s track record and market leadership will allow us to build on our foundations, expand our team, and deliver more projects at greater scale, nationwide. Our clients will benefit from our enhanced capacity and a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer focus.”

Low Carbon Energy will continue operating under its existing brand in the near term, ensuring continuity for its existing customers while benefiting from Activ8’s resources and scale. Both teams are focused on an ambitious pipeline of projects across key industrial and commercial sectors.

Jon Kirby, Head of Development at SSE, commented: “At SSE, we’re committed to helping businesses on their decarbonisation journey and achieve long-term energy security. This partnership between Activ8 Solar Energies and Low Carbon Energy represents an exciting milestone, bringing together expertise and years of delivery experience in renewable projects.”

The UKs solar sector is going from strength-to-strength thanks in part to the popularity of power purchase agreements. The funding model, which allows companies to install solar at no cost, has become an important lever in rolling out solar generation in commercial and industrial sites nationwide, helping the UK to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About Activ8 Solar Energies

Activ8 Solar Energies is Ireland’s longest-established solar provider, with 20 years of industry experience and more than 250,000 solar panels installed nationwide. In partnership with SSE Airtricity, Activ8 leads the renewable energy transition in Ireland and beyond, providing solar and energy solutions tailored to the needs of homes and businesses.

About Low Carbon Energy

Founded in 2009, Low Carbon Energy is a UK leader in the design, installation, and maintenance of commercial-scale solar PV and energy solutions. With more than 60MW of capacity installed across 300 sites, LCE is trusted by some of the UK’s largest industrial brands for its expertise and quality of service.