Iconic Hot Potato tram transformed into Feastables themed spectacle by Signs Express Southport and Central Lancashire
This marks the third time the team has wrapped the beloved tram, following successful collaborations with BBC Children in Need and Sony PlayStation.
The latest project saw the tram adorned in the signature light blue of MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate brand, celebrating a unique partnership between the viral sensation SpudBros and YouTube megastar MrBeast.
The event, held on 19th April at Preston’s Flag Market, featured a day-long giveaway of over 1,000 gourmet jacket potatoes and 5,000 Feastables bars.
Attendees also had the chance to win high-value prizes, including a PlayStation 5, Apple gadgets, and £10,000 in cash.
The SpudBros, brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, have rapidly risen from a local food stall to international fame, thanks to their engaging social media presence and community-focused initiatives.
Their collaboration with MrBeast and the eye-catching tram wrap by Signs Express have further solidified their status as cultural icons in the region.
Matt Rutlidge, Managing Director of Signs Express Southport and Central Lancashire, expressed pride in the team's involvement:
“It’s always a privilege to support local innovators like the SpudBros. This project not only showcases our team's creativity and technical skill but also reinforces our commitment to celebrating and uplifting community-driven success stories.”
The collaboration underscores Signs Express's dedication to delivering dynamic visual solutions that resonate with both local communities and broader audiences.