Iconic Hot Potato tram transformed into Feastables themed spectacle by Signs Express Southport and Central Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Signs Express Southport and Central Lancashire have once again demonstrated their expertise in high-impact vehicle branding by transforming Preston’s iconic Hot Potato Tram into a vibrant, Feastables-themed spectacle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the third time the team has wrapped the beloved tram, following successful collaborations with BBC Children in Need and Sony PlayStation.

The latest project saw the tram adorned in the signature light blue of MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate brand, celebrating a unique partnership between the viral sensation SpudBros and YouTube megastar MrBeast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, held on 19th April at Preston’s Flag Market, featured a day-long giveaway of over 1,000 gourmet jacket potatoes and 5,000 Feastables bars.

Signs Express Southport and Central Lancashire have once again demonstrated their expertise in high-impact vehicle branding by transforming Preston’s iconic Hot Potato Tram into a vibrant, Feastables-themed spectacle

Attendees also had the chance to win high-value prizes, including a PlayStation 5, Apple gadgets, and £10,000 in cash.

The SpudBros, brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, have rapidly risen from a local food stall to international fame, thanks to their engaging social media presence and community-focused initiatives.

Their collaboration with MrBeast and the eye-catching tram wrap by Signs Express have further solidified their status as cultural icons in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Rutlidge, Managing Director of Signs Express Southport and Central Lancashire, expressed pride in the team's involvement:

Signs Express Southport and Central Lancashire have once again demonstrated their expertise in high-impact vehicle branding by transforming Preston’s iconic Hot Potato Tram into a vibrant, Feastables-themed spectacle

“It’s always a privilege to support local innovators like the SpudBros. This project not only showcases our team's creativity and technical skill but also reinforces our commitment to celebrating and uplifting community-driven success stories.”

The collaboration underscores Signs Express's dedication to delivering dynamic visual solutions that resonate with both local communities and broader audiences.