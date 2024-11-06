Iconic American wins popular vote at motor museum

With all eyes on the USA for the presidential election - what better time to celebrate a true American icon at the Lakeland Motor Museum in South Cumbria! This month’s star exhibit is an all American motoring legend - a 1992 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

The iconic sports car is an engineering marvel. It has a Lotus-designed engine with a unique feature – it was the first production engine anywhere in the world which had a system to allow half its cylinders to be switched off during normal running.

It has a key on the dashboard so that drivers can alternate between 400 BHP and 200 BHP for better fuel economy.

Finished in stunning metallic quasar blue, it’s believed to be one of only six in the whole of the UK.

The rear of the iconic Corvette

It was donated to the museum by car enthusiast Stuart Wilson from Wokingham near Reading who imported it from California after purchasing it second hand back in 2002. It was a cherished part of his collection for more than 20 years.

Chris Lowe, Curator at the Lakeland Motor Museum, says: “The ZR-1 has a complete fibreglass body so it will never rust. In its 28 years of running, it only clocked up 84,000 miles so it is in wonderful condition.

“With the USA so much in the news because of the presidential election – we hope people will come and enjoy our American icon on display.”

The Lakeland Motor Museum has a collection of over 140 classic cars and motorbikes and a total of 30,000 items of automobilia – something to kindle special motoring memories for visitors of all ages.

People living in Cumbria and North Lancashire can get half price entry to the museum with a Local Residents’ Discount Card from now until May 1, 2025. The card can also be used at the museum’s sister company Windermere Lake Cruises for trips on England’s longest lake Windermere. You can also save money by buying a joint ticket and combining a visit to the museum with a cruise on Windermere.