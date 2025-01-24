Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accrington’s Huncoat Primary School community is celebrating after a superb Ofsted report praised the school for supporting pupils to ‘grow into responsible, well-developed citizens ready for life in modern Britain.’

Huncoat, part of the LET Education Trust, was visited by the schools’ inspectorate across two days in mid-December. Every aspect of life at school was examined in what is known as a Section 8 inspection, which makes a judgement as to whether the school continues to be a Good school.

At the end of the process, inspectors concluded that leaders have “maintained the standards identified at the previous inspection.’

Rachel Dickinson, Headteacher, said: “While Ofsted outcomes aren’t the only measure of success for a school, it’s wonderful to see the hard work and tireless efforts of our pupils, staff and their families acknowledged.

“We are a Good school, and we continue to be a Good school – but to maintain the high standards that we have is no easy task.

“The ‘can do’ culture that underpins our values and ethos is brought to life through a shared dedication to helping every child realise their full potential.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without our amazing pupils and they should rightly be proud of the many comments in the report praising their fantastic behaviour and enthusiastic attitudes to learning. Well done, everyone!”

The report highlighted the school’s ‘ambitious values’ that meant ‘staff feel valued, pupils feel safe and trustees and governors offer strong support.’

A ‘broad and ambitious curriculum’, paired with ‘pupils’ positive attitude to learning’ and a ‘calm and purposeful learning environment’ means that pupils ‘rise to these high expectations and achieve well’, supported by staff and ‘a wide range of activities that make a strong contribution to the development of their talents and interests’.

Other highlights of the report included:

· Pupils are happy at Huncoat Primary School. The school’s vision that everyone should have a ‘can-do attitude’ is a sentiment shared by all.

· Pupils are polite, kind and considerate to each other. They are well supported by staff, who help them if they have any worries or problems.

· Staff use their strong subject knowledge to design activities that help pupils to progress well through the curriculum.

· Children in early years benefit from the positive interactions they have with staff. This supports their early social and emotional development well.

· Pupils enjoy coming to school, and most pupils attend regularly. The school works successfully to improve the attendance of pupils who do not attend school as regularly as they should.

· The school is highly ambitious for pupils with SEND. It identifies their additional needs quickly and accurately and ensures that they receive bespoke support.

· Pupils have a secure understanding of fundamental British values. The school ensures that pupils value different faiths and cultures. This helps pupils to recognise, celebrate and accept the differences that exist between people.

Steve Campbell, CEO of the LET Education Trust, added: “Huncoat Primary School continues to provide its pupils with the best possible learning environment for both academic and personal development, setting every child up for future success.

“Congratulations to all on this wonderful report.”