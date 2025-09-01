Housebuilder's show home now available In Preston

Barratt Homes has announced that the show home at Rogerson Gardens is now available for purchase.

Located on Cumeragh Lane, the Goosnargh development is now over 95% sold out, with just a final selection of homes remaining until it is completely sold out.

The three bedroom show home is the homebuilders' Ellerton style home, which is available fully furnished thanks to the expert designers at Irresistible Design.

The Ellerton is a practical home that is ideal for modern family living. The large open-plan kitchen also includes ample dining space and French doors leading out to the garden.

BM - An example of an Ellerton style home at Rogerson Gardens

The home also features a spacious lounge for the family to relax in. Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en suite shower room, and there is a further double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We know that there are house hunters eagerly awaiting the show home at Rogerson Gardens due to its fantastic position on the development and the elegant interior design.

“We recommend anyone interested in this home or finding a home in the Preston area to come down to the development and talk to our fantastic sales team.”

There is a variety of schemes available for development to help homebuyers secure the house of their dreams, such as Deposit Unlock, Movemaker and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme.

BM - 004 - The garden of a show home at Rogerson Gardens in Whittingham

The community is set in the perfect location directly between the beautiful Forest of Bowland with its picturesque walks and the vast amenities on offer in Preston city centre. Alongside the local amenities, there are great commuter links to major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, as well as Blackpool or the Lake District for a day out.

Rogerson Gardens has a collection of three and four bedroom properties still available, with prices starting from £234,000.