Horse welfare charity HAPPA warns of rise in numbers of abandoned horses.

Lancashire-based equine welfare charity HAPPA say they are worried about the increasing numbers of calls from concerned horse owners and rising numbers of abandoned horses over the last 12 months.

HAPPA’s Equine Inspectors have experienced a noticeable increase in reports of abandoned equines. Approximately 40% of equines taken in by the Charity this year are classed as abandonment cases. Alongside this there is a marked increase of equines taken in due to owners simply not being able to cope and major concerns from both parties that the equine will begin to suffer, resulting in an increase of 33% of equines signed over into the Charity’s care this year.

Where HAPPA receives a report of horses or ponies abandoned on private land, advice is given to land and property owners by the charity so action can be taken via the implementation of the Control of Horses Act 2015.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit hard, the charity has seen a change in the type of help needed by horse owners. Reports of cruelty and neglect are still received by the charity, however cries for help from horse owners and landowners trying to do the right thing are becoming more prevalent.

Sarah Arthur, Chief Executive of HAPPA, said: “The change in support needed certainly seems to be a response to the cost-of-living crisis. Demand for HAPPA’s equine welfare services is needed more than ever. The type of help needed is becoming balanced between cruelty and offering a support service for humans and horses. We will continue to be a safety net for all who need us and offer a brighter future for unwanted and abandoned equines. We cannot continue to do this without the support and generosity of our loyal followers and friends.”

HAPPA Ace and Kady’s Abandonment Story

On a blustery autumnal day, HAPPA’s Equine Inspector and Rescue Team set off to locate and bring to safety two Thoroughbreds abandoned on two hundred acres of farmland. The landowner had followed all the correct lawful procedures as depicted in the Control of Horses Act 2015, ensuring both equines could be taken to safety by HAPPA.

The landowner, who found the two horses abandoned, was concerned for their future, knowing they would not survive the harsh conditions on the moors throughout winter. The landowner acted responsibly by contacting HAPPA for help and expressed his relief and gratitude to the situation saying, “The whole rescue was very professional, what a relief that we were able to resolve the situation and ensure the two horses could get the help they so desperately needed.”

With help from a local vet and an attending World Horse Welfare Field Officer, the two horses were found. Both were lame and showed signs of severe neglect due to abandonment and lack of appropriate care. Immediate veterinary attention was sought without delay. After an initial veterinary examination pain relief was administered to ease the horses’ suffering; the pain relief ensured that they were able to travel comfortably and calmly back to the Charity’s rescue centre, Shores Hey Farm.

Both equines had substantial health issues that were treated immediately on arrival and their progress monitored closely by the Equine Care Team. Associated veterinary costs amounting to thousands of pounds will be funded by the Charity. HAPPA Ace is flourishing in the Charity’s care. After an operation to remove an inverted testicle, Ace is now beginning his journey to become a riding horse. Unfortunately, HAPPA Kady did not make it, and the Team had to go through heartbreak and say goodbye to the loving mare, to end her pain and suffering. HAPPA are prepared to make this decision when others refuse to, she will forever be remembered by all who knew her.

HAPPA Seth and Arlo’s Owners Cry for Help

A visit by a one of HAPPA’s Equine Inspectors began a chain of events which concluded in the owner seeking the Charity’s support and the two horses coming into care…

HAPPA supported the owner of these horses with the focus to reduce numbers in the herd to a more manageable amount, therefore ending the cycle of breeding and future concerns for welfare. With the horses’ best interests at heart, the owner admitted their need for help and was committed to making changes.

This resulted in HAPPA Arlo coming to Shores Hey Farm earlier this year, then HAPPA Seth more recently. Arlo, after completing his rehabilitation, went on to find a Temporary Foster Care Home through the Charity’s Loan Scheme. The hope is that Seth will follow in his brother’s hoof steps and go on to get his Second Chance of finding a Forever Home.

The Charity is currently campaigning to raise awareness of the Control of Horses Act 2015, which lays out the steps that private landowners should take if horses or ponies are abandoned on their land. A free poster detailing the steps is available to download from the HAPPA website. HAPPA also encourages horse owners that need advice or support to contact the welfare team.

HAPPA’s Equine Inspectors investigate over three hundred cases of cruelty and neglect each year that are reported by members of the public. Rescued equines are taken into HAPPA’s care to prevent further suffering. They receive initial treatment and care at Shores Hey Farm in the Yvonne Gregory Isolation and Assessment Unit followed by a bespoke care and rehabilitation package.

HAPPA’s work is made possible entirely due to support and donations from the public. To find out how you can support HAPPA, visit their website.