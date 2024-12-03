Holywell Care Group Hosts a Graduation Ceremony Celebrating The Skills And Long-Service Of The Team.

The Imperial Banqueting Hall in Preston was transformed into a vibrant celebration on Friday, November 29th, as the Holywell Care Group hosted its first-ever Graduation Ceremony. Over 250 attendees, including carers, business partners, and client families, gathered to honour more than 100 dedicated employees who have achieved NVQ qualifications ranging from levels 2 to 7, and nurses who gained NMC registration. The ceremony also recognised long-serving team members for their commitment, with awards for over 5 years of service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests arrived at a red-carpet entrance. All graduates wore branded gowns and took their turn to be congratulated for their success. The evening included a three-course meal, and guests listened to heartfelt speeches from Holywell Care Group Directors Sabe and Robert Connor, as well as the right Worshipful, the Mayor of Preston. The evening proved to be a resounding success, filled with joy, laughter, dancing, and camaraderie.

Sabe and Robert Connor expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the Holywell team. They emphasised the vital role the staff play in not only providing exceptional care to clients but also in consistently demonstrating kindness—whether to clients or fellow team members. This commitment to care and kindness is what truly sets Holywell apart and makes a positive, lasting impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her emotional speech, Sabe acknowledged the challenges of attracting and retaining talent in the care sector, emphasising the importance of creating a supportive environment for staff.

Holywell Care Group Graduates 2024.

“Tonight is about being together, dancing, laughing, and spending time together,” Sabe remarked.

The Holywell Care Group is committed to recognising the contributions of its employees while fostering a culture of excellence in care. For more information about the Holywell Care Group, both as an employer and a service provider, please visit www.holywell.care.