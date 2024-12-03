Holywell Care Group Hosts a Graduation Ceremony Celebrating The Skills And Long-Service Of The Team.
Guests arrived at a red-carpet entrance. All graduates wore branded gowns and took their turn to be congratulated for their success. The evening included a three-course meal, and guests listened to heartfelt speeches from Holywell Care Group Directors Sabe and Robert Connor, as well as the right Worshipful, the Mayor of Preston. The evening proved to be a resounding success, filled with joy, laughter, dancing, and camaraderie.
Sabe and Robert Connor expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the Holywell team. They emphasised the vital role the staff play in not only providing exceptional care to clients but also in consistently demonstrating kindness—whether to clients or fellow team members. This commitment to care and kindness is what truly sets Holywell apart and makes a positive, lasting impact.
In her emotional speech, Sabe acknowledged the challenges of attracting and retaining talent in the care sector, emphasising the importance of creating a supportive environment for staff.
“Tonight is about being together, dancing, laughing, and spending time together,” Sabe remarked.
The Holywell Care Group is committed to recognising the contributions of its employees while fostering a culture of excellence in care.