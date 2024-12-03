Holywell Care Group Hosts a Graduation Ceremony Celebrating The Skills And Long-Service Of The Team.

By Lee Thawley
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 18:24 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 10:52 BST
The Imperial Banqueting Hall in Preston was transformed into a vibrant celebration on Friday, November 29th, as the Holywell Care Group hosted its first-ever Graduation Ceremony. Over 250 attendees, including carers, business partners, and client families, gathered to honour more than 100 dedicated employees who have achieved NVQ qualifications ranging from levels 2 to 7, and nurses who gained NMC registration. The ceremony also recognised long-serving team members for their commitment, with awards for over 5 years of service.

Guests arrived at a red-carpet entrance. All graduates wore branded gowns and took their turn to be congratulated for their success. The evening included a three-course meal, and guests listened to heartfelt speeches from Holywell Care Group Directors Sabe and Robert Connor, as well as the right Worshipful, the Mayor of Preston. The evening proved to be a resounding success, filled with joy, laughter, dancing, and camaraderie.

Most Popular

Sabe and Robert Connor expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the Holywell team. They emphasised the vital role the staff play in not only providing exceptional care to clients but also in consistently demonstrating kindness—whether to clients or fellow team members. This commitment to care and kindness is what truly sets Holywell apart and makes a positive, lasting impact.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In her emotional speech, Sabe acknowledged the challenges of attracting and retaining talent in the care sector, emphasising the importance of creating a supportive environment for staff.

Holywell Care Group Graduates 2024.placeholder image
Holywell Care Group Graduates 2024.

“Tonight is about being together, dancing, laughing, and spending time together,” Sabe remarked.

The Holywell Care Group is committed to recognising the contributions of its employees while fostering a culture of excellence in care. For more information about the Holywell Care Group, both as an employer and a service provider, please visit www.holywell.care.

Related topics:PrestonMayor
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice