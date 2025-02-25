Helen Dimmick inspires University of Central Lancashire fashion students with talk on gemmology and career journey

By Emma Starrs
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 10:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Helen Dimmick, renowned gemmologist from Ainsworth Jewellers In Blackburn, has delivered an inspiring talk to fashion students at the University of Central Lancashire as part of their Fashion Stories conference.

The week-long event brought together leading figures and business owners to share their career journeys, industry insights and offering valuable advice with the next generation of fashion professionals.

Helen’s talk provided students with a fascinating look into the world of gemmology, the artistry of fine jewellery and how it has evolved over the years as well as the crucial role jewellery plays in fashion. She also shared her personal career journey, offering insights into the challenges and successes of working in the jewellery industry from auction houses to Tiffany’s and the doors that opened along the way which have shaped her career in the industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the talk, Helen Dimmick said: “I was delighted to be part of the University of Central Lancashire’s FashionStories conference and to engage with such passionate and creative students. The worlds of jewellery and fashion are intrinsically linked, and it was wonderful to share my experiences, the highs, the lows and to hopefully inspire the next generation as they embark on their own career paths.”

Helen DimmickHelen Dimmick
Helen Dimmick

Eve Astle, Course Leader added: “Helen was a wonderful part of our conference week, and we are very grateful for all the wisdom she shared. Industry insights are a valuable part of our degree programmes and Helen packed in so many fantastic tips, stories and advice in her talk. The notion that we are forever learning, to make the most of all your connections were two of my favourites.”

The University’s Fashion Stories conference provides students with the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, helping them bridge the gap between education and the professional world. Helen’s participation showcased the importance of craftsmanship, heritage, and storytelling in jewellery design and fashion.

For more information on Helen Dimmick, visit www.helendimmick.com

Related topics:Blackburn
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice