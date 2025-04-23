Great Grandad Tony’s Tremendous Trek – The Next Chapter!
Tony is now half-way through his challenge, which will take two weeks to complete, and half way to his fundraising target!
"It’s not an easy route. The total climb height is 30,220ft, that’s higher than Everest.” Tony said. "Last year’s journey was tough, but this time, I’m going nearly twice as far! I hope my efforts inspire others to stay active and support a great cause."
Tony’s family are once again in awe of his determination. His granddaughter, Hannah Wotherspoon, said: "Grandad just doesn’t see age as a barrier. He’s a huge inspiration to us all and we couldn’t be prouder."
Janine Blythe, Chief Executive of Inspire Youth Zone, added: "Tony is truly remarkable. His dedication to helping local young people is beyond inspiring. Regularly welcoming over 1,000 visits from young people each week, many of whom face their own challenges, we rely on community support to raise the £1.6 million needed each year to keep our doors open. It’s fundraisers, like Tony, that make that possible."
Supporters can contribute to Tony’s incredible journey via his Just Giving page and there will be plenty opportunities to follow his tracks as he tackles his toughest challenge yet, proving that age is no obstacle when it comes to making a difference. Last year Tony raised an incredible £11,372. He’s nearly doubling his distance, so can he double that total too?