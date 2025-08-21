GCSE results bring pride, progress and possibilities to Eden Boys’ School, Preston

Eden Boys’ School, Preston is celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its Year 11 pupils as they receive their GCSE results.

Syed Huzaifa Hussaini, one of the school’s highest achievers, is on cloud nine after securing 10 grades 9s (the highest grade possible) in his GCSEs. Reflecting on his results and his time at Eden Boys’ School, Preston, deputy head boy Syed Huzaifa said: “I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved this year. It hasn’t always been easy, but staying focused and determined has paid off. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve had, and I’m excited to continue learning and challenging myself in the next stage of my education.”

Samee Chowdhury is also celebrating an exceptional set of GCSE results, including four grade 9s and six grade 8s. Samee has his sights set on big things and his next steps will take him to TB6 – the Sixth Form of fellow Star Academies school, Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School. Looking ahead to his new chapter, Samee said: “I’m really proud of the results I’ve achieved this year. I’m excited to start my A levels at TB6, continue learning new things, and make the most of the opportunities ahead.”

One pupil who has overcome tremendous adversity to achieve a remarkable string of results is Hafez Mus’ab Ibn Faisal who has shown immense strength and perseverance following the loss of his father. Mus’ab secured one grade 8, five grade 7s and three grade 6s, and has become a true inspiration to his peers. Speaking about his achievement in the face of such a tragic loss, Mus’ab said: “Losing my father was incredibly difficult, but it taught me the true meaning of resilience and determination. I’m grateful for the support of my family, teachers and friends, which has kept me going. I’m now motivated to work even harder, make the most of every opportunity, and continue striving towards my goals.”

Eden Boys' School, Preston pupils celebrating GCSE results success.

Hasnain Khan is a pupil who has made incredible progress during his time at Eden Boys’ School, Preston, achieving a magnificent seven grade 9s and three grade 7s in his GCSEs. Thanking his teachers, Hasnain said: “If you had told me at the beginning of Year 7 that I would go on to achieve these results or to develop the confidence that I have, I would never have believed you. I’m just so grateful to all the teachers, staff and my parents and friends for helping me to grow and develop into the person I am today.”

Nafisa Patel, Principal at Eden Boys’ School, Preston, said:

"Seeing our pupils achieve their GCSE results is a deeply rewarding moment that celebrates their hard work, resilience, and growth. It’s been an honour to be part of their journey, supporting them as they overcome challenges and unlock their true potential. These achievements are just the beginning, and I am excited to watch them continue to thrive and shape their futures with confidence and ambition."

Eden Boys' School, Preston is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts. For more information, visit: https://www.edenboyspreston.com/