Garstang Community Academy nominated for secondary school of the year
This nomination celebrates the Academy’s unwavering commitment to promoting sport, health, and wellbeing within the Wyre community. Our dedicated staff and students work tirelessly to create an environment where physical activity thrives, fostering teamwork, confidence, and a sense of belonging.
As part of Wyre Council’s “Wyre Moving More” initiative, the Academy is dedicated to enhancing opportunities for all, encouraging participation across all ages and abilities. We believe that engaging in sports and physical activities is vital for personal development and community spirit.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to the local community for their continued support and enthusiasm. The awards ceremony will take place in October, and we look forward to celebrating with our peers in the community.
Katie Rainbow Head of Department said: "I am incredibly proud of our students at GCA. They take every opportunity we give them and show true determination, dedication and teamwork every step of the way. Our passion for providing our students with an extensive range of sporting opportunities for all has been recognised at a high level and we couldn't be more delighted.
