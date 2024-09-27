Garstang Community Academy nominated for secondary school of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Garstang Community Academy is thrilled to announce its nomination for the prestigious Secondary School of the Year award at this year’s Wyre Sports and Wellbeing Awards. Having proudly won this accolade in 2022 and earned the runner-up position last year, the Academy is eager to reclaim the title.

This nomination celebrates the Academy’s unwavering commitment to promoting sport, health, and wellbeing within the Wyre community. Our dedicated staff and students work tirelessly to create an environment where physical activity thrives, fostering teamwork, confidence, and a sense of belonging.

As part of Wyre Council’s “Wyre Moving More” initiative, the Academy is dedicated to enhancing opportunities for all, encouraging participation across all ages and abilities. We believe that engaging in sports and physical activities is vital for personal development and community spirit.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the local community for their continued support and enthusiasm. The awards ceremony will take place in October, and we look forward to celebrating with our peers in the community.

The PE team at Garstang Community Academy

Katie Rainbow Head of Department said: "I am incredibly proud of our students at GCA. They take every opportunity we give them and show true determination, dedication and teamwork every step of the way. Our passion for providing our students with an extensive range of sporting opportunities for all has been recognised at a high level and we couldn't be more delighted.